Corning, NY

State Police arrest a Corning man for DWI.

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on a motorist on State...

www.nyspnews.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unadilla Woman Arrested After Operating Vehicle Under Influence of Drugs

An Unadilla woman is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The office says deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Highway 14 in Franklin and found 53-year-old Dorian Stewart behind the wheel. An investigation...
UNADILLA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Van Etten

Police say a Corning man was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Big Flats arrested Jeremy B. Crane, 43, of Corning for driving while intoxicated. Crane was stopped on State Route 34 in the town of Van Eaten. While being interviewed, the...
VAN ETTEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen man shoots car during road rage incident

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man was arrested late last month after he shot a rifle at another persons car during a road rage incident, according to State Police. Brian McGrane was arrested on April 30, 2022, for allegedly shooting the victim’s car with a .22 caliber rifle during the incident. McGrane […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Corning, NY
Corning, NY
Van Etten, NY
Big Flats, NY
FL Radio Group

Montour Falls Man Leads Three Different Police Agencies on Three Pursuits

A Montour Falls man led police from three different agencies on three separate high-speed pursuits Wednesday morning before finally being taken into custody. As State Police were investigating a stolen vehicle complaint in the village of Montour Falls, the suspect and the car were seen driving by. Attempts to pull the driver failed, and a brief pursuit through the village ensued. With speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour, the pursuit was terminated and the stolen car continued north on State Route 14 towards Watkins Glen.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Horseheads man for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

On May 10, 2022, at approximately 9:42 a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to Millport Fire Department, in the Village of Millport, for reported of a male causing damage to one of the fire trucks. Upon arrival the trooper observed Michael Grow, age 54, from Horseheads, near the fire trucks. While interviewing Grow it was determined that he was the individual that caused damage to one of the trucks.
HORSEHEADS, NY
nyspnews.com

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FingerLakes1.com

Sodus woman arrested for misuse of food stamps

Police say a Sodus woman was arrested following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lucinda Dodge, 73, of Sodus for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Dodge used another individuals EBT card for her personal use....
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Unidentified Body Found Along Wayne County Shoreline

State Police are asking for your help in identifying a body found on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the Town of Wolcott. Troopers report they responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fisherman reported finding the body. The remains appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time. The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls man charged with DWI again

Police arrested a Seneca Falls man following a property damage accident. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Cody A. Sabol, 27, of Seneca Falls for felony driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated unlicensed operation, and refusal to take a breath test. It is alleged that Sabol...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man threatens landlord

Police say a Penn Yan man was arrested following a physical altercation. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Edward Judy, 30, of Penn Yan for attempted assault and menacing. It is alleged that Judy verbally threatened and attempted to strike his landlord after the landlord...
PENN YAN, NY
WBRE

Body found near Scranton Highway identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The individual discovered on the side of a Scranton Highway, Thursday morning, has been identified. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, the body of 40-year-old, Nathan Figueroa, was found in a wooded area near the Morgan Highway in Scranton. Scranton Police Department has confirmed with Eyewitness News that Figueroa was found […]
SCRANTON, PA
nyspnews.com

Clyde man arrested for Felony DWI following a traffic stop on the Thruway.

Sullivan, NY – On May 8, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Sullivan for a vehicle and traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Richie A. Stokes Jr., 34, of Clyde, NY, was found to be intoxicated and had a revoked non-driver ID only. He was transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .14%.
CLYDE, NY

