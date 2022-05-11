ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' all-time record against each 2022 opponent

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixxuk_0faUOHOX00

The NFL will unveil its 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, but we already know the teams the Chicago Bears will play this season.

In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

With Chicago finishing third in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC South and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC South same-place finisher.

We’re examining Chicago’s all-time record against each of their 2022 opponents:

Bears vs. 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3vZz_0faUOHOX00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: San Francisco leads 35-32-1

Last win: Dec. 23, 2018 (14-9)

Bears vs. Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0hS0_0faUOHOX00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

All-time record: Chicago leads 8-5

Last win: Nov. 4, 2018 (41-9)

Bears vs. Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSOsG_0faUOHOX00
Will Newton/Getty Images

All-time record: Washington leads 26-24-1

Last win: Sept. 23, 2019 (31-15)

Bears vs. Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmEM4_0faUOHOX00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

All-time record: Dallas leads 15-12

Last win: Dec. 5, 2019 (31-24)

Bears vs. Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjvaA_0faUOHOX00
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Miami leads 9-4

Last win: Nov. 18, 2010 (16-0)

Bears vs. Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suOnF_0faUOHOX00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Chicago leads 29-16-1

Last win: Nov. 7, 2011 (30-24)

Bears vs. Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUrJG_0faUOHOX00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Chicago leads 15-13

Last win: Sept. 27, 2020 (30-26)

Bears vs. Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOJVi_0faUOHOX00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Chicago leads 36-24-2

Last win: Jan. 2, 2022 (29-3)

Bears vs. Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCdJ4_0faUOHOX00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Chicago leads 9-3

Last win: Oct. 28, 2018 (24-10)

Bears vs. Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCe1y_0faUOHOX00
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

All-time record: Chicago leads 104-75-5

Last win: Nov. 25, 2021 (16-14)

Bears vs. Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ip4zs_0faUOHOX00
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

All-time record: Green Bay leads 103-95-6

Last win: Dec. 16, 2018 (24-17)

Bears vs. Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4JPu_0faUOHOX00
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: New England leads 10-4

Last win: Dec. 10, 2000 (24-17)

Bears vs. Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yg5hy_0faUOHOX00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Houston leads 4-1

Last win: Dec. 13, 2020 (36-7)

Bears vs. Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9Qco_0faUOHOX00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Minnesota leads 63-57-2

Last win: Dec. 20, 2020 (33-27)

