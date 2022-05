Students at Wiley College in Marshall, eastern Texas, were told at their commencement ceremony that because of a contribution by an anonymous donor, they were graduating without debt. “You are debt-free. You do not owe the college a penny. If you have a balance, you had a balance,” the university president said to cheers from the crowd in a video posted to social media by the school. Around 100 students graduated from the university during the ceremony on Saturday when they were told that their combined remaining debt of around $300,000 had been paid off by the donor. “We...

