Buchtel, OH

Congratulations to Buchtel CLC 6-8

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buchtel CLC 6-8 National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) Induction Ceremony was May 10 in the Buchtel Auditorium. NJHS president, eight-grader Terrence Decatur-Boyd, presided over the student-led event. Dr....

Year-End Reports From Each

The student board members of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education gave their year-end report at Monday's board meeting and participated in the year-end awards ceremony. High school principals recommend students to participate on the student board. Candidates go through a rigorous interview process before being appointed to serve and attend regular board meetings.
AKRON, OH
Two Upcoming Annual APS Events

The 95th Annual May Festival of the Arts will be held on Tuesday, May 17, at the Goodyear Theatre. The theme for this year's 2022 program is "Stories of Hope." The visual arts portion of the program, beginning at 6 p.m., will include a gallery presentation of artwork from our elementary, middle and high school students. The performance, which will include elementary students and featured secondary ensembles will begin at 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event. Virtual programming component access, this year, will feature our middle and high school bands, orchestras and choirs. Please access this portion of the program using the QR code included in the program.
AKRON, OH
Jennings Chess Club - Spring 2022

The Jennings CLC Chess Club has hit the road this spring and has brought back trophies! Every Thursday, the Club meets in the LRC to practice. All of their efforts are paying off and it is time for some recognition and celebration!!. Congratulations to the ladies for earning 3rd place...
AKRON, OH
Early College Chess Makes Its Move at State Level

Akron Public Schools again produced a top-notch chess team to send to the state tournament last week. The Akron Early College High School chess team won the Ohio Chess Championship!. Ranjan Rai. Shaknil Gurung. Dominic Crosier. Ramesh Chhetri. They have been a part of the Jennings CLC chess club for...
AKRON, OH
WLWT 5

Pickle Festival coming to Ohio this summer

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A Pickle Festival is coming to Ohio this summer. The festival will be hosted at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. Here's the list of vendors that will be attending so far: Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Brad to Go. Chuy's, Dewey's, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty's, Mr....
MIAMISBURG, OH
Special Thanks

Imagine how surprised you would be if you pulled into the parking lot of your school and found a coffee truck parked there. And then imagine how happy you would be if you found out that not only was a fancy coffee truck parked there, but someone had arranged for you to get your morning coffee and a treat FREE! That is exactly what Betty Jane staff members found Thursday morning. So a special, heartfelt and caffeine-fortified THANK YOU goes out to M & H Beans Coffee Co. and to Shawn Sweeney and our own Mrs. Kukla (owners of "A Moveable Feast" food truck) for making this possible.
RESTAURANTS
Beacon

Langford, Barna spotlight nuisance critters on Catawba

Long-time trapper Reggie Langford of Catawba Island and professioinal nuisance trapper Geno Barna of Port Clinton will team up on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Catawba Island Community Hall, 3307 NW Catawba Rd., Catawba Island to give area residents advice on how to handle nuisance animals on their properties.
PORT CLINTON, OH
#Clc#Njhs#Perkins Middle School
Bellefontaine Examiner

‘Kenton Times’ sports editor killed in accident

WILMINGTON — Kenton Times Sports Editor Kendrick Jesionowski was killed over the weekend in an accident in Clinton County. Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton and Lisa Lynne Reiss, 57, of Marysville were found Tuesday afternoon in a truck in Cowan Lake near Wilmington. They had been attending a horse show...
KENTON, OH
NIHF-STEM Spring Book Fair!

Our Spring Scholastic Book Fair starts May 16th!! Learners will be visiting the fair during the school day from May 16th to 20th. Every purchase benefits our school. Check out our new eWallet option for learners purchasing from the book fair. The fair is also available online from May 16th to 29th.
First-Ever Family Friendly Fundraiser

The Akron Zoo is holding its first-ever family friendly fundraiser, Spring Spectacular, on May 20, from 6-9 p.m., presented by Robert D. and Annamae Orr Family Foundation. Attendees will enjoy free train and carousel rides, Acme sweet treats, a scavenger hunt in partnership with Akron Children's Museum, up-close animal encounters, music, refreshments, dancing with Tutu School Akron and more. Tickets are $30/adults, $20/children and $100/patrons. A special $500 family four-pack of patron tickets includes tickets to the event along with two Care for a Critter packages. Tickets are available to akronzoo.org/spring-spectacular.
AKRON, OH
Easyriders Rodeo finds a home, but not in Ross Co.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio— The Easyriders Rodeo has found a new Ohio home. According to event organizers, the 2022 Rodeo will be held in Bloomville, Ohio. The long-standing event, whose former home for over 30 years in Ross County, ended after Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said his deputies were in the cross-hairs of a potential biker war.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Trade Days this Weekend

CHILLICOTHE – Old-School flea market called Chillicothe Trade days starts this weekend for the Spring 2022 event. Located at 344 Fairgrounds road at Ross county fairgrounds it is open May 14 & 15, 2022. According to the website you can find just about anything there, “produce and livestock, tools,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Easy Riders Relocates Out of Ross County, but Still a Ohio Event

OHIO – After over 30 years of calling Ross County Home Easy Riders will make a move to another location in Ohio for their 2022 event. Last year Ross County Agricultural society chose to cut ties with the yearly event after what they described as, “a life-threatening situation.” Ross County Sheriff told the society that they would not provide security services during another Easyrider event.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

