Congratulations to Buchtel CLC 6-8

The Akron Zoo is holding its first-ever family friendly fundraiser, Spring Spectacular, on May 20, from 6-9 p.m., presented by Robert D. and Annamae Orr Family Foundation. Attendees will enjoy free train and carousel rides, Acme sweet treats, a scavenger hunt in partnership with Akron Children's Museum, up-close animal encounters, music, refreshments, dancing with Tutu School Akron and more. Tickets are $30/adults, $20/children and $100/patrons. A special $500 family four-pack of patron tickets includes tickets to the event along with two Care for a Critter packages. Tickets are available to akronzoo.org/spring-spectacular.
