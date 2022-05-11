Congratulations to Buchtel CLC 6-8

Imagine how surprised you would be if you pulled into the parking lot of your school and found a coffee truck parked there. And then imagine how happy you would be if you found out that not only was a fancy coffee truck parked there, but someone had arranged for you to get your morning coffee and a treat FREE! That is exactly what Betty Jane staff members found Thursday morning. So a special, heartfelt and caffeine-fortified THANK YOU goes out to M & H Beans Coffee Co. and to Shawn Sweeney and our own Mrs. Kukla (owners of "A Moveable Feast" food truck) for making this possible.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO