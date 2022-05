Back in February, Lakefront Brewery, The Laughing Tap, and yours truly at Milwaukee Record joined forces to offer something both comedy fans and film buffs could get behind with a new event in which comedians riffed on Wisconsin-made cinema. That series—then called “Movies On Tap”—kicked off with a screening of Family Of Cops, a Milwaukee-shot and -set film from 1995 that starred Charles Bronson and Daniel Baldwin. Three comedians roasted the movie as it played. There was an intermission discussion with Lakefront Brewery’s own Jim Klisch (who was an extra in the film). It was fun! In fact, it was so fun that all parties involved decided to do it again.

