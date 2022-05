DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- When Dakota County voters go to choose two board commissioners on Nov. 8, they'll likely see a few familiar names on the ballot. Tuesday night, after polls had closed, Martin Hohenstein and Brian Van Berkum appeared set to win the GOP primary for an at-large county commissioner seat. Hohenstein, a self-employed contractor and former member of the county board, claimed nearly 40% of the vote while Van Berkum, a South Sioux City Police officer, took about 23% of the ballots cast.

DAKOTA COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO