SEATTLE — The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area hit $5 for the first time ever on Wednesday, according to AAA. The average as of Wednesday morning was $5.014, up nearly three cents from Tuesday. That’s up more than $1.30 compared to a year ago when the average gallon cost $3.661.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO