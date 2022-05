It was a competitive final week of the Big 12 regular season, and the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll reflected that on Tuesday morning. Oklahoma State, who had the prospect of traveling to Norman for a three-game series this weekend, dropped just one spot to No. 8 after being swept by the Sooners. OSU’s ranking this week shows me that the poll has great respect for the Cowgirls and a great respect for their opponent over the weekend as well. If Oklahoma State can have an impressive showing in the Big 12 Tournament this weekend, it will go a long way in helping them be one of eight teams to host through Super Regionals.

