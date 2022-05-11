ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

LSU wins big over SLU, 17-3

By LSU Athletics
KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First baseman Tre’ Morgan led LSU’s offensive outburst Tuesday night with three hits and five RBI as the Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 17-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game was halted in the bottom of the seventh inning with the...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

LSU falls to Mississippi State in opening round of SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The sixth-seeded LSU Tigers (34-21) fell to the 11th seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-23) 7-4 in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11 in nine innings. The Tigers have lost two of the last four games to the Bulldogs after taking...
STARKVILLE, MS
crescentcitysports.com

Three-point ace Jordan Johnson transfers from Denver to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Denver sophomore guard Jordan Johnson will trade his Pioneer jersey for a Privateer one next season as he becomes the fourth student-athlete to join Mark Slessinger’s program ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Johnson played in 30 games for the Pioneers last season, starting 25. He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese blasts HBU in game one, 23-5

HOUSTON - The McNeese Cowboys left no doubt. Highlighted by Payton Harden’s career-high five hits and six RBI, along with his first homer of the year, McNeese (28-21, 13-9 SLC) needed just five innings to put up 23 runs en route to a 23-5 run-rule victory over Houston Baptist (18-32, 11-11 SLC) in seven innings, Thursday afternoon at Husky Field.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, LA
Sports
Hammond, LA
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hammond, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Garcia
KPLC TV

No. 1 Rosepine blanks Many to reach back-to-back 2A title games

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles’ title defense season can’t be much more dominant than what they’ve done this year. The top-seeded Eagles continued their run through the Class 2A playoffs Wednesday by blanking fifth-seeded Many, 14-0 in six innings at McMurry Park in Sulphur. Rosepine’s win streak extends to 29 games as the team now has a school-record 33 win-season.
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

Previewing Class 2A showdown in semifinal round

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles and Many Tigers baseball teams will have to battle it out on the diamond for a trip to the championship Friday. The Eagles are looking to repeat as Class 2A champions. Head Coach Jeff Smith said they struggled early in the year because of the success of last year, but as the season went on, they played to their potential.
MANY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Slu#Southeastern Louisiana#College Baseball#Tre Morgan#Tigers
KPLC TV

Louisiana McDonald’s franchisee receives Golden Arch Award

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Patel McDonald’s owner Ajay Patel and his family received the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the highest honor for a McDonald’s franchisee, at the 2022 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Patel owns 42 restaurants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia. He moved to...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Garth Brooks marked as highest single-day revenue for Baton Rouge, BRAC says

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) released its monthly economic indicator that examines and analyzes the state of the regional economy. “One of the most interesting data points this month is the incredible impact a single-night concert had on an industry that was hard-hit during the pandemic. 2022 has already seen hotel occupancy and revenue numbers that eclipse pre-pandemic years, but the nearly $1.6 million in revenue earned on April 30 – the night of the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium – appears to be a single-day record,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. “The increased consumer activity surrounding the concert was undoubtedly helpful for other industries as well – such as restaurants, bars, retail, and other industries filled with small businesses. More events such as this, which draw in spending from outside of the parish and region, would be a boon for Baton Rouge.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
96.5 KVKI

$450 Million Dollar State Windfall, And NONE For North Louisiana?

At the recent Revenue Estimation Conference, the state found a massive surplus of $450 million dollars. $350-million for the current fiscal year, and another $100-million for the fiscal year that starts July 1st. The Governor’s Office has some ideas on how to best spend revenue surpluses revealed Monday by the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says there are a lot of good uses for that extra money… very little of which reach above Baton Rouge. Here are some current projects that seem to be on the books:
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Cool Off With 20 Of Louisiana’s Most Favorite ‘It’s So Hot’ Jokes

The heat wave that moved into Northwest Louisiana is certainly no joke!. We are over a month from the official start of summer, which doesn't begin until June 21, however we have experienced near-record high temperatures each afternoon since Sunday and according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, that trend of near-record highs will continue through this entire week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 48% of cases and 50% of deaths from April 28 to May 4. Vaccination...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Ellender Brush Fire

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Feeding Jeff Davis Parish. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy