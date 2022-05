The Memphis Grizzlies do not find themselves in a good position heading into Game 5. After producing the second-best record in the NBA during the regular season, the playoffs have proven to be a different beast for the youthful squad. In the opening round, Memphis was able to secure the 4-2 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they now find themselves trailing 3-1 in their Conference Semifinals matchup with the Warriors who have proven to be much more playoff ready.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO