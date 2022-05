Notice: Undefined index: source in /www/wp-content/plugins/post-sharing-network/inc/wireframe/v1.10/Controller.php on line 154. Join us for a car wash to raise donations for The Safe Center LI. On Thursday, May 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Keller Williams associates may be taking the day off, but it will hardly be a day...