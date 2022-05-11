Recruiting brigade honors Hazel Green state champion girls

Mr. Erbie Howard Cantrell passed away April 30 at his residence. He was born December 15, 1943, in White County, Tenn., to John Jackson Cantrell and Mary Lou Taylor Cantrell. No services have been scheduled locally; the family will handle services in Tennessee. He loved motorcycles, Nascar and golfing and also enjoyed deer and elk hunting. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and was employed by the Chrysler Corporation as a crane operator. Survivors include wife, Patricia Johnson Cantrell; son, Dewey Dwight Gruel; daughters, Kristie Cantrell, Tammy Adkins, Courtney Cantrell and Katie Lynn Cantrell; brothers, Hurman Cantrell, Jerry Cantrell and Kenny Cantrell’ sisters, Priscilla Cantrell Luna and Martha Cantrell England; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO