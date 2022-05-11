ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

Recruiting brigade honors Hazel Green state champion girls

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest challenges in Army recruiting is developing missions on how to engage with local communities. But if you look more in depth, the Army recruiting’s biggest issue is creating a presence among children who make up those communities. Just look at the numbers – 50%...

themadisonrecord.com

State Track Meet- One Local State Champion

GULF SHORES- With an array of talent scattered across the four local high school track teams, high expectations were the talk among those programs heading into the AHSAA’s 98th State Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Gulf Shores for Classes 4-7A. Included in the bevy of schools participating were Bob Jones, James Clemens and Sparkman in Class 7A and Madison Academy in Class 4A.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Another Alabama high school quarterback changes schools

John Wallace Holladay, who quarterbacked St. Paul’s to the Class 5A playoffs a year ago, has transferred to Orange Beach High School for his senior year. Holladay confirmed the news to AL.com on Tuesday. “I’m excited to be a part of something special,” Holladay told AL.com. “Officially a Mako.”...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of May 11

Mr. Erbie Howard Cantrell passed away April 30 at his residence. He was born December 15, 1943, in White County, Tenn., to John Jackson Cantrell and Mary Lou Taylor Cantrell. No services have been scheduled locally; the family will handle services in Tennessee. He loved motorcycles, Nascar and golfing and also enjoyed deer and elk hunting. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and was employed by the Chrysler Corporation as a crane operator. Survivors include wife, Patricia Johnson Cantrell; son, Dewey Dwight Gruel; daughters, Kristie Cantrell, Tammy Adkins, Courtney Cantrell and Katie Lynn Cantrell; brothers, Hurman Cantrell, Jerry Cantrell and Kenny Cantrell’ sisters, Priscilla Cantrell Luna and Martha Cantrell England; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama church apologizes over comments made by Tim James

Tim James, a candidate for governor of Alabama, in a Rainsville church on Sunday made derogatory comments about a trip he took to Richmond, Virginia regarding peoples’ tattoos and haircuts, calling it a “freak show.”. The comments drew such criticism that the church, Life Chapel, pulled down a...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama schools work to keep competitive teacher pay amid state raise

Alabama school officials are preparing to give teachers a 4% raise and potentially even higher raises to teachers with experience. Lawmakers approved a base pay raise for state education employees in April. They hoped the higher pay, along with better retirement benefits, would attract more people to become teachers. “I...
ALABAMA STATE
