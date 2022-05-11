ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

'Winslow Homer: Crosscurrents' at the Met

WNYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new sweeping exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases the work of...

www.wnyc.org

WNYC

The State of the Art World, Previewing the African Film Fest, Winslow Homer at the Met, Leyla McCalla, 'Selling Kabul', 2022 Debuts

A lot has happened in the art world this week. The most expensive painting ever at auction was sold, the Sackler name was removed from two institutions, and there are two blockbuster shows at two of the city's institutions: Matisse at MOMA and Homer Winslow at The Met. We discuss what's different about the way artists in the canon are being considered by exhibitions in 2022. New York Times culture reporter Robin Pogrebin joins us to discuss.
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

H. R. Giger’s Alien Sculpture That Appeared on Iconic Metal Album Cover Heads to Sale at New York Fair

Click here to read the full article. At this year’s Independent Fair in New York, there are the requisite “rediscoveries,” like Birgit Jürgenssen, straight from the Venice Biennale to Galerie Hubert Winter’s booth, and the semi-unexpected oddities, like Renate Druks’s perplexing paintings of cats, now on view in a showcase courtesy of the Ranch. But nothing makes an impression in quite the same way as a pair of outstretched alien hands that loom over one floor of this fair. Made from aluminum and affixed to a peace sign, those hands are part of a 1993 H. R. Giger work known as...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Met Curator Who Significantly Grew Contemporary Art Program to Leave After Nearly a Decade

Click here to read the full article. Sheena Wagstaff, the chairman of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s modern and contemporary art department, will leave her post after nearly a decade, she announced Wednesday morning. In a letter to colleagues, Wagstaff called the occasion bittersweet and said she would step down this summer. Wagstaff cited the Met’s difficult economic recovery from Covid as pushing her to seek other opportunities. She did not detail her forthcoming plans. Wagstaff’s department, she wrote, “has been steadily expanding its trans-national representation and reach, drawing on the knowledge of our regional experts and working alongside truly exceptional colleagues...
MUSEUMS
Cheddar News

Christie's Chairman on Record-Breaking Sale of Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe Portrait

Andy Warhol’s "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" portrait of the iconic Marilyn Monroe made history as the most expensive piece of American artwork ever to be sold, fetching $195 million. Marc Porter, chairman of Christie's Americas, the auction house that sold the piece, joined Cheddar News to talk about the record-breaking sale. "The expectations were so high because this is one of Warhol's great most famous works, certainly the most important and well-recognized version of the early Marilyn pictures," he said. "And it all benefited the Doris and Thomas Ammann Foundation. So people were in a good mood to spend a lot of money."
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

David Zwirner Creates Consignment Tool, Artist Michael Armitage to Design £1 Coin, and More: Morning Links for May 12, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CLICK AND SELL. Dealer David Zwirner has created a new tool that allows people to submit photos of work to his gallery (via phone or computer) for potential resale, Melanie Gerlis reports in her Financial Times column. This is the latest tech innovation from Zwirner, which also runs an online selling platform, called Platform, that presents work from smaller galleries. If you need some quality garden work in New York, the gallerist may be able to help you there, too. At Curbed, Zwirner spoke about the work of landscape designer Christy Dailey, who...
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

A New Book Explores Donald Judd’s Artwork From 1970-1994

As one of the most influential American artists in the post-war period, Donald Judd’s lasting impact continues to have a resounding influence on the worlds of art, design and architecture. Having served as an art critic from 1959 to 1965, Judd turned to painting at the start of the 1960s, before departing from the medium altogether to explore the possibilities of sculpture.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Record-Setting Ernie Barnes Painting Steals the Spotlight at Christie’s $831 M. Evening Sales

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday night, Christie’s concluded its marquee May sales week with a blockbuster night of back-to-back auctions. A sale dedicated to Impressionist and modern works from the collection of the late New York philanthropist and socialite Anne Bass was followed by another devoted to 20th-century art. Together, the two sales brought in a staggering $831 million with buyer’s fees. Christie’s global head of Impressionist and modern art, Adrien Meyer, took to the auction podium to welcome another full room of spectators. First up were the works previously owned by Bass, who amassed her wealth...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Record-Breaking ‘Marilyn’ Warhol Brings Christie’s Sale of Famed Ammann Collection to $318 M.

Click here to read the full article. Following the opening of New York Art Week that brought several fairs back to the city after pandemic-related delays, 36 works from the collection of the Zurich sibling art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann brought in a total of $318 million at Christie’s New York on Monday evening. The grouping’s total fell squarely within its presale estimate, which valued the collection between $284 million and $420 million. Many of the works sold Monday night had been held in the Ammanns’ collection for nearly five decades. The late brother and sister founded Thomas Ammann Fine...
VISUAL ART

