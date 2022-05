Port-Saukville School District’s three new administrators don’t start work until July 1 but with five days under their belts by then they’ll hardly be strangers. STANDING IN FRONT of what will soon be their new home at the Port Washington-Saukville School District’s central office Monday were the district’s new Director of Instruction Tammy Thompson Kapp (left) and Director of Special Education Brian Sutton. They were joined by Chris Surfus (middle), the district’s current director of instruction, who will retire on June 30. Sutton is replacing Duane Woelfel, who is also retiring. Photo by Bill Schanen IV.

SAUKVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO