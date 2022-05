If television executives have learned one thing (and it’s far from certain that they have) it’s not to piss off Danny DeVito. The TV veteran has never been afraid of biting the hands that have gingerly fed him during his time on such classic series as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Taxi. The diminutive but garrulous DeVito has made a career out of playing irascible, irresponsible loudmouths, mirroring the acclaimed actor and director’s willingness to take a snarky stand for something he believes in.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO