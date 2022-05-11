ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coletta Reflects on Win Plans To Hit the Ground Running

By John Lynds
eastietimes.com
Cover picture for the articleAfter a hard fought campaign, lifelong East Boston resident Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta came out on top during last week’s Special Election Preliminary for the District 1 City Council seat. With only two official candidates on the ballot Coletta’s win last week means there’s no General Election...

baystatebanner.com

Coletta is victor in District 1 race

Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta, a former Boston City Council staffer, will take on a new role at City Hall after winning a special election last Tuesday for the District 1 City Council seat. The area covers East Boston, Charlestown and the North End. Coletta declared victory within an hour...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Suffolk pauses all Boston construction work after Southie injuries, reports BBJ

BOSTON—Boston-based national construction firm Suffolk is pausing work at all of its Boston sites on Thursday and Friday following a catwalk collapse at a South Boston location that sent three workers to the hospital, reported Boston Business Journal. “One of the workers suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston City Councilors consider mayor's plan to cut police budget

A Boston City Council committee on Thursday plans to discuss Boston Mayor Michelle's Wu proposal to trim the police department budget. Wu wants to allocate about $396 million to the police next fiscal year, down roughly 1% from this year. The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the department's largest police union,...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Carter Post veterans: We’ve been overlooked in Mattapan Sq. rehab

It’s hard to miss the Sgt. William E. Carter American Legion Post 16 on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square with its large, newly painted exterior murals – as well as a history dating back 104 years. But leaders of the post say they have been left out of planning for the reconstruction of Mattapan Square to date and they feel they aren’t wanted in the community.
BOSTON, MA
eastietimes.com

Wu Announces New Solar-Power Pilot Program in Eastie

Flanked by local environmental activists and city officials Monday at Lopresti Park, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new pilot program to increase solar panel usage in East Boston. The city’s launch of the ‘Solarize Eastie’ pilot program aimed at increasing solar panel installation and onsite battery storage in the neighborhood...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

5 must-try food festivals happening in Greater Boston this spring

Add hot sauce and paella to your calendar. Before summer hits us with a swell of food festivals in Greater Boston, we know that some gatherings are already starting to happen. With warmer weather comes the opportunity to head outdoors and explore vibrant culinary offerings, from pierogis to paella. So...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Two six-story buildings planned for Mattapan Sq.

Dorchester-based developer Rise Together has told the BPDA it will soon file detailed plans for two six-story residential buildings in Mattapan Square, one to replace a repair garage at 1590 Blue Hill Ave., and the other behind it on River Street. The Blue Hill Avenue building would have 65 residential units and a “locally owned and operated family-style sit-down restaurant,” while the River Street building would have 100 residential units and a 44-space parking garage, the developer said in a “letter of intent” filed with the BPDA.
BOSTON, MA
eastietimes.com

Massport, Elected Officials, Tourism Partners Celebrate the Return of Cruising in Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), local elected officials and leaders of the state and region tourism bureaus celebrated the start of the 2022 Cruise Season in Boston, the first full season in two years. The return of cruising to Flynn Cruiseport Boston supports the tourism recovery for the City of Boston and the Commonwealth, generating $135.5 million in annual economic impact and supports 2,200 jobs. The facility was renamed Flynn Cruiseport Boston in 2017 in honor of former Mayor of Boston and United States Ambassador to the Vatican Ray Flynn.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS’ AUTO BODY SHOPS PLAN TO CONVERGE ON STATE HOUSE

BOSTON, MA — In response to a state house hearing on labor rate reimbursed for collision repairs, several hundred Massachusetts auto body shop owners, family members, employees, voc-tech students and supporters are expected to converge on the State House. In addition to community demonstration of support, a motorcade of flatbed trucks topped with damaged cars will circle the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Man stabbed on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan

Live Boston reports a man was stabbed at Blue Hill Avenue and Livingstone Street in Mattapan around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The homicide unit was called in just in case due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four North End restaurant owners sue Mayor Wu over $7,500 outdoor dining fee

A group of North End restaurant owners are suing Boston Mayor Michelle Wu over an outdoor dining fee they claim is unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Monday by Jorge Mendoza, owner of Vinoteca di Monica; Carla Gomes, owner of Terramia Ristorante and Antico Forno; Christian Silvestri, owner of Rabia’s Dolce Fumo; and Patrick Mendoza, owner of Monica’s Trattoria.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Haitian Unity parade returns to Blue Hill Avenue on Sunday

The Haitian Unity Parade — suspended over the last two years — will step off from Mattapan Square this Sunday (May 15) at 1 p.m. and travel up Blue Hill Avenue to Harambee Park where cultural events will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parade...
BOSTON, MA
eastietimes.com

Traffic Impact: Summer Tunnel Weekend Closures To Start Next Month

Work to completely overhaul the decaying Sumner Tunnel will begin next month with weekend closures scheduled to begin on June 10 and last for 36 weeks. The work in the tunnel will culminate with a full closure of the Sumner for four months between May 2023 and September 2023. At...
BOSTON, MA
Neo-Nazi group spotted at St. Patrick’s Day parade remains active in Boston

"People here are very reluctant to believe that hate groups can exist here. We have a long history of confronting bigotry in other places and denying it at home." Although many may see Massachusetts as a beacon of inclusive ideals, the state is not immune to the activities of hate groups. In fact, last year Massachusetts was the fourth-most targeted state in the country by hateful propaganda, according to The Anti-Defamation League.
BOSTON, MA
americancraftbeer.com

Tree House Brewing Buys A Greater Boston Country Club

Founded in a small barn as a one man operation in 2011, Tree House Brewing caught fire almost immediately. By the end of the year the Massachusetts brewery had “thirteen employees and 650-barrel cellar” according to the Boston Business Journal. In 2017 Tree House moved from its humble...
BOSTON, MA
eastietimes.com

Amtrak Unveils Summer Schedule Ahead of Peak Travel Season

Bolstered by a demand for both business and leisure travel, Amtrak unveiled its summer schedule featuring the most Acela frequencies since the onset of the pandemic and Northeast Regional departures nearing 80% of pre-pandemic service levels. The new summer schedule also includes the restoration of four long distance trains to daily service. Expanded frequencies and service restoration was made possible by our talented, existing workforce and optimism for future hiring—an initiative that has led to more than 1,500 new employees this year. Committed to fostering an environment where diverse ideas, backgrounds and perspectives thrive, Amtrak aims to provide career growth and satisfaction through a wide range of professional and personal opportunities. Offering well-paying, rewarding work alongside hiring bonuses and relocation packages to fill our most critical positions, Amtrak is focused on attracting, hiring and training new employees.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

New Kids house in Melville Park sells for $1.75m

The former Melville Avenue home of New Kids on the Block members Jonathan and Jordan Knight sold last month for $1.75 million, even as the city continues to study the idea of the home becoming a Boston Landmark. The 10 Melville Ave. home had been a lodging facility for the...
BOSTON, MA

