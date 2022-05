SMITHFIELD — Get your running shoes out and get healthy! A big feature of Smithfield Health Days is the Fun Run. It will be held Saturday morning at 730a.m. (with staggered start) from Smithfield’s Mack Park. Registration continues until race time for the 10K, 5K and the Mayor’s Mile. Limited shirts are available, the cost is $27 dollars for the 5K and 10K and $22 dollars for the 1 Mile run. $7 dollars less without the shirt. Packet pickup is Friday, May 13th from 5p.m. to 8p.m. at Al’s Sporting Goods.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO