Judge Rules Against Law Giving Legislators Power Over Attorney General Settlements

By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dane County judge has sided with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in a dispute with the state Legislature, ruling lawmakers violated the state constitution when they gave themselves veto power over some actions by the state Department of Justice. Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford’s ruling would strike down...

Urban Milwaukee

Vos Supports Abortion Ban Exceptions For Rape, Incest

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would like to see exceptions for rape and incest if Wisconsin’s ban on abortion goes into effect, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Vos made the comments a week after the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecentersquare.com

More Wisconsin Republican congressmen want federal investigation into Madison firebombing

(The Center Square) – The calls for a federal investigation into a firebombing at the pro-life office in Madison are growing. Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Mike Gallagher all signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking the Department of Justice to get involved in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

State Prisons Face Staffing Crisis

For jails and prisons across the country, it can be a challenge to retain enough staff necessary to properly run a facility. And for the staff members who are on payroll, the burden can be immense, leading to a variety of negative mental and physical health outcomes. It’s a nationwide pattern from which the state of Wisconsin isn’t immune.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Judge finds Wisconsin lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general’s settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
MADISON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Abortion Funds Prepare for End of Roe

For 30 years, Cheryl Thiede and the other volunteers at Options Fund in Eau Claire have helped people in northwestern Wisconsin access abortions. With no abortion providers in their region, Thiede said people in her area have to travel to Milwaukee or Madison, or out of state to a clinic in Minneapolis or Duluth.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Patty Schachtner Announces Campaign To Represent 28th Assembly District

Patty Schachtner, former Wisconsin State Senator is a lifelong resident of St Croix County, announced today that she is running for the 28th Assembly District. The newly-drawn District 28 represents Wisconsinites in Polk Co. along with parts of the Town and Village of Somerset and the City of New Richmond and Star Prairie Township.
SOMERSET, WI
Urban Milwaukee

DOJ Releases Police Use-of-Force Data

In 2021, incidents of police violence in Wisconsin occurred most often on public roads or private homes, the victim was most often a male between 18-35 years old and the officer had usually been on the force for less than five years. Those numbers come from a new data tool...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Republicans criticize plan to withdraw National Guard from veterans home; Evers says hands are tied

Two Republican lawmakers from southeastern Wisconsin are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers not to withdraw Wisconsin National Guard troops from a veterans home in Union Grove without a more concrete plan to address long-standing staffing issues, but the governor's office says his powers are limited due to restrictions on pandemic-related emergency orders.
UNION GROVE, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The decision to release a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death in 1997 has angered her sisters and daughter and is becoming an issue in Wisconsin’s governor’s race. Douglas Balsewicz is slated to be released from prison on May 17, despite the opposition of the family of the victim, Johanna Balsewicz. They, along with Republican candidates for governor, have appealed to Gov. Tony Evers to intervene. But Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback says the governor has no authority to review or reverse the Wisconsin Parole Commission’s decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
