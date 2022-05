Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15. Exciting news: The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, which were originally closing last Sunday, has extended its season one more weekend. Don’t miss your second last chance to explore the remaining 14 acres of colorful flowers still in bloom. For its final days, all tickets will be half-off. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. (Note: Closing 4 p.m. Saturday) The Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. Admission is $11 (adults), $10 (senior and military) and $5 (children age 3 to 10). Tickets must be purchased online in advance; theflowerfields.com.

