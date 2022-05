Even as Albany lawmakers slow-walk the renewal of New York’s speed camera system, a new cellphone app is helping reckless drivers avoid the devices entirely. The NYC SpeedCamBuster, which launched last month, bills itself as “the Official Speed Camera Alert and Defense App for New York City” (although there is no such thing), touting what it says is “the most accurate NYC Speed Camera List.” The app beeps when a driver approaches any of the hundreds of speed cameras and dozens of red-light cameras in New York, and claims it maintains a record of drivers’ speeds so that the reckless school-zone speeder can dispute the camera readings afterwards — features that supposedly distinguish it from the direction-finding app Waze, which also maps speed-camera locations.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 HOURS AGO