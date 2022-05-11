ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2341 40th St NW

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2BR on Quiet Street in Glover Park Near Bus - A two-bedroom, one-bath unit is available on the second floor of this well-maintained and professionally-managed building on quiet 40th Street. Wood floors, radiator heat, through-the-wall and window unit cooling....

1149 Neal St Ne

Large Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA - Spacious, Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA rental (w/ CofO). Large newly renovated 2BR 1BA English basement (w/ CofO). Bright and sunny - lots of light. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, Washer/Dryer, Jacuzzi tub. Long yard/lot with parking. Walk to Atlas Arts District; H Street Corridor, Union Market and Gallaudet University.
WASHINGTON, DC
Goodbye Landmark Mall, hello economic development

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It is the end of an area for the Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia. The demolition process began Thursday morning on the vacant commercial space that opened in 1965 but has been closed since 2017. The $2 billion development project will house an expansion of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
175 V Street, NE

ROOMS FOR RENT!! - ROOMS FOR RENT (UNFURNISHED) - Not the entire house. Great Basement room which actually lives as an apartment but the main kitchen is upstairs and share with two other tenants. It does have it's own kitchinette, full bath, bedroom and living room. All tenants share the...
WASHINGTON, DC
3830 9th Street N #508W

Appealing 692sq ft 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in amenity rich building! - Featuring stacked washer/dryer in unit, lots of natural light and beautiful wood floors. Open kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. 1 garage space included. Don’t forget the great amenities: cascading pool and spa, fitness center and party room. VA Square and Ballston Metro stops equidistant to this location, plus restaurants and shopping close by! NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required. Apply online today at www.patriotpropertiesinc.com. -------------------------------------------------------- Resident Benefits Package - $30/month REQUIRED with ALL lease agreements managed by Patriot Properties, Inc. of Dodson Property Management, include the following: Filter Delivery Service, $1M Identity Protection, 24/7 Maintenance Coordination, Home Buying Assistance, Online Portal, Credit Building, Resident Rewards Program, Utility Connection Concierge, and Vetted Vendor Network. See resident brochure under docs. $150 Non-Refundable Leasing Administrative Fee - due at lease signing.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
2059 WOODSTOCK ST, N #306

Top floor corner unit! Condo in N. Arlington. - Lots of natural light, wood floor in living area. Fully equipped kitchen with black granite countertop. Covered parking with additional tandem. Tenant only pays electric. Heat, water, trash removal is included. Shared coin operated laundry in basement. 1/2 block to neighborhood...
WOODSTOCK, MD
9117 TURTLE DOVE LN

VERY NICE 3 LEVEL TOWN HOUSE OFF OF GOSHEN ROAD IN GAITHERSBURG - VERY NICE 3 LEVEL TOWN HOUSE OFF OF GOSHEN ROAD IN GAITHERSBURG. NEWER FLOORING . FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT. CONVENIENT TO RIDE ON BUS AND METRO. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 9117 TURTLE DOVE LN. 3.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
113 Wilmington Place South East

113 Wilmington Place South East, Washington DC, DC. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
WILMINGTON, DE
3720-3730 1st Street South East

3720-3730 1st Street South East, Washington DC, DC. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
WASHINGTON, DC
4101 53rd Ave

Heating •Ceiling Fans •Cable Ready •Tub/Shower Kitchen •Kitchen •Oven •Range •Refrigerator Living Space •Hardwood Floors •Carpet •Dining Room •Linen Closet. Pets allowed in some units. Location. 4101 53rd Ave, Bladensburg, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1365. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
BLADENSBURG, MD
7-Eleven Closure Makes News Locally and Globally

Who knew such hyperlocal news as the closing of the 7-Eleven on P Street in Georgetown would make the national television news more than 7,000 miles away?. The May 9th Georgetowner story about the P Street 7-Eleven that ran online was picked up by Ethiopian national TV — Ethiopia News Zehabesha 4 News | ዘ-ሐበሻ የዕለቱ ዜና.
GEORGETOWN, DC
1647 Carriage House Apt A

1 BR 1 BA condo with attached garage! Great location, very quiet - Meticulously maintained large 1-BR + HUGE garage that is 24 x 12 w/ 12 ft ceilings, plus 2nd Pkg space in front of Garage. This garden level condo is very spacious. Open design living/dining area, galley kitchen with nice appliances. Large living area with fireplace. Renovated tile bathroom with dual entrance to bedroom and hall. Large bedroom.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Signs of the Times – Wegmans edition

The former Sullivan’s space at Wisconsin and Veazey St, NW is just for staffing/hiring/admin. The actual Wegmans grocery store should be opening down the block this summer. Someone in the building is taking the news very hard:. For the super fans who just can’t wait, you can head to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
1000 South Capitol Sets the New Gold Standard for Luxury Apartments

1000 South Capitol redefines sophistication and comfort as the real estate titan’s first residential property in Washington, D.C. Lerner is thrilled to get in on the ground floor of this up and coming neighborhood at the center of the ballpark district, just a short walk away from National Park, Shopping centers and local restaurants in the area. The newly designed 244-unit 300,000 square-foot high-rise, complete with high-end finishing’s and breathtaking views of the Washington Capitol and downtown D.C., represents the very best in luxury apartments that Washington has to offer. From first-class amenities to catered concierge services and custom-tailored events, the upscale rental building is igniting lots of buzz and excitement in the Navy Yard.
WASHINGTON, DC
Asian American and Chinese & American Food space for lease

I’m hoping someone has more info about what happened! It hasn’t stopped being busy from what I can tell (and I walk by it multiple times a day usually), even saw the owner/ family getting their daughter from the school nearby a few weeks ago still, so it just seemed to come out of nowhere.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wegmans Debuts Latest Store in Virginia

Shoppers in the nation’s capital might have a new favorite Wegmans store. The grocer is putting the finishing touches on its latest location, set to welcome customers on Wednesday, May 11. The store, at 150 Stovall Street in Alexandria, Va., spans 81,300 square feet and is staffed by a team of 450 employees.

