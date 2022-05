For the second year, Breckenridge Distillery – the world’s highest distillery and most awarded craft distillery in the US – combines the art of blending whiskey and color in the second edition of the Collectors Art Series, a limited release bottle with local Denver Street artist and muralist, Alexandrea Pangburn. The new Breckenridge XO Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey label features Pangburn’s flora and fauna-inspired artwork on the Breckenridge Distillery mural behind Number Thirty-Eight in Denver’s RiNo Arts District. Featuring inviting aromatics of grape with a hint of clove and cinnamon, the special edition whiskey is available in limited quantities exclusively at the Breckenridge Distillery and the Main Street Tasting Room in Breckenridge, Colorado for, $125, available now.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO