Chicago, IL

Uptown gunfight leaves bystander shot on Tuesday afternoon, police say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who saw four people shooting at each other in Uptown on Tuesday afternoon wound up getting shot in the back by an errant bullet, according to Chicago police. Another bullet flew through the window of an 8th floor apartment nearby. He...

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 3

Cops find ‘definitive’ link between Dakotah Earley case and a shooting near The Bean: sources

Chicago police have made important progress as they work to arrest the people who brutally shot and robbed 23-year-old Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park nearly one week ago, according to three sources who spoke with CWBChicago. And, one source said, investigators have established a “definitive” link between Earley’s case and a shooting near The Bean this week.
WGN News

Woman arrested for looting on Michigan Avenue in 2020: police

CHICAGO — A woman was arrested and charged for looting on Michigan Avenue back in 2020, according to Chicago police. Savannah Scott, 23, was arrested Tuesday on the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue after being identified as the offender who entered a store on the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 10, […]
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 4 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting; 2 charged after crowd fights with police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing criminal charges after a hostile crowd fought with Chicago police officers who were responding to a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Police have said five people were standing outside near the intersection of 48th and Ada streets around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a stolen red Mazda pulled up, and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled out guns, and shot them all.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang conflict in the area. Gang members in the Mazda spotted members...
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old charged with carjacking 4 victims in the last month

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to four carjackings that occurred over the last month. The juvenile faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
blockclubchicago.org

Missing UIC Student Natally Brookson Found Dead; Boyfriend Still Missing

CITYWIDE — A body found in Lake Michigan earlier this month has been identified as that of University of Illinois at Chicago student Natally Brookson, who friends said went missing last month. Brookson, 22, was last seen April 30 at work at the Friedman Place, a supportive living community...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed in East Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing in a garage around 9:46 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com

Woman bashes man over head with bottle, stabs him in SWAT incident

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was injured after a woman stabbed him multiple times with a broken bottle during a domestic dispute in Ashburn on the South Side. The man became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman in the courtyard of a building about 4:11 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 75th Place, Chicago police said.
WIFR

Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is in critical condition Thursday morning after being shot. Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street around 3:30 a.m. The young man has life-threatening injuries, and Rockford police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate. No further...
WGN News

Teenager charged with robbing 82-year-old at Red Line train station

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old was charged with robbing an 82-year-old man at a Red Line train station, according to Chicago police. Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. after being identified as the offender who just minutes earlier pushed an elderly man to the ground and stole his belongings on the Red […]
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CBS Chicago

CPD detective says police can't do much about chaotic crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long, hot summer to come has not even officially begun yet, and we've already seen chaos in the streets. Near North Avenue Beach on Wednesday night, large crowds were seen climbing on a Chicago Transit Authority bus, and later swarming a gas station. That got us wondering about what police did to try to stop it all. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek talked to a detective about the somewhat surprising strategy. The detective, who did not want to be identified, has been with the department for more than 15 years. He says when it comes...
