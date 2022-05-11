ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Determined to be Deadliest State for Motorcycle Riders

By Johnny Thrash
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s a shocking statistic involving the Lone Star State. Researchers at ValuePenguin crunched the numbers to determine the deadliest states to ride a motorcycle in and Texas is at the top of the list with 6.2 deadly motorcycle crashes per 1,000 registered motorcycles from 2016 – 2020....

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

Six Flags Over Texas Bringing Back Old School Ride for 2022

If you want to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, do you remember the Speelunkers?. Six Flags Over Texas opened back in 1961 over in Arlington. For decades, the park has been a go to summertime destination for North Texans. If you were going to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, you may remember something called "The Cave"
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Reconnect With Nature In This Peaceful Texas Treehouse

When I was a kid, several of my friends had a treehouse in their backyard. Now thanks to Air-Bnb, I can stay in a luxurious treehouse, that’s built specifically for adults. While browsing Air-Bnb, I found this treehouse located in Baird, Texas, which is right off of Interstate 20, outside of Abilene. This isn’t the same treehouse that was in your backyard when you were a kid. This treehouse is much larger and more luxurious than anything you played in with your friends after school.
BAIRD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Traffic
92.9 NIN

What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State. For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state. But we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Are Your Favorite Instagram Filters Not Working Today? Gonna Have to Move Out of Texas

Looks like some of you are going to have to show your real faces as long as this law is in effect. So during my lunch break today I hopped online to see girls collectively losing their minds over their favorite filters not working. Let's face it, those filters can really have you feeling good on a bad day. However a new law has gone into effect in Texas and apparently Illinois as well when it comes to facial recognition technology.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Valuepenguin#Jd Supra
92.9 NIN

Texas Woman Accused Of Stealing A Yacht And Taking It On A Joyride

A Texas woman is now in custody after she was accused of stealing a huge 52-foot yacht and taking it for a joyride off the coast of Galveston. Lorraine Grubbs lives with her husband on a yacht, known as “Loyalty”, that’s kept at a marina off the coast of Offatts Bayou in Galveston. Last Monday around 11 AM, when they arrived at the marina, they noticed that their yacht was missing.
GALVESTON, TX
92.9 NIN

On this Date in 1996, Twister is Released in Theaters, Making Oklahoma the Scariest Place in the World to Me

Want to know what the scariest movie in the world to me as a seven-year-old was? Twister. Today I learned May 10,1996 is the release date for Twister. As soon as I saw that today, childhood fears crept back into my head. I didn't live in an area that had tornadoes, so this was a new concept to me at seven. This movie scares the s*** out of you as soon as it starts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
92.9 NIN

Texas Woman Steals Ambulance And Leads Police On A High-Speed Chase

A Central Texas woman who is now in police custody has been accused of stealing an ambulance, and leading police on a high-speed chase. Last Sunday, the Wilmer Fire Department reported that an unknown white female had stolen one of their ambulances from Baylor Hospital. Later that afternoon, Garland Police responded to a call of a hit and run accident, which involved an ambulance. After colliding with traffic at the 400 block of Sonora Road in Garland, the ambulance fled the scene.
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
92.9 NIN

A Texas Man Has Been Accused Of Running A Telemarketing Scam

A Texas man has been taken into custody, and accused of defrauding people in a $1.2 million-dollar telemarketing scheme that targeted hundreds of people. Fox 26 is reporting that both the Pearland Police Department and the FBI have been investigating two different companies which were owned by Michael Laurendeau. Investigators believe that he and his co-conspirators defrauded 134 people in a telemarketing scheme from January 2015 to August 2019. Last Friday, Laurendeau was arrested in Houston, and was charged with ‘conspiracy to commit mail fraud’, and 14 additional counts of mail fraud.
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

Here Are Texoma Veteran-Owned Businesses You Can Support

I love it when a community comes together to support veterans. As a veteran myself, I can’t tell you how much it means to me when someone simply thanks me for my service. And I’m absolutely blown away by all of the benefits and exclusive services like USAA that are available to veterans. Talk about a huge “thank you”.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Two Texas Cities are Among the Best for Basketball Fans

Sure, football is king in Texas, but we love basketball here, too. And when it comes to the NBA, each of the three teams that make up the “Texas Triangle” has won at least one championship. The San Antonio Spurs have been the most successful with five championships,...
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Restaurant Owner Gives A Single Mom A New Car On Mother’s Day

Being a single mom can be tough. Between working a job, paying bills, and raising their children, single mothers have their work cut out for them. Max Bozeman II, who is a restaurant owner has always admired the hard work and dedication that single mothers have. Bozeman owns and operates The Greasy Spoon, which is a pretty popular restaurant in Pearland, Texas. Earlier this year, he decided that he wanted to help out a single mother in need, and give one deserving mother a brand-new car for Mother’s Day.
PEARLAND, TX
92.9 NIN

Young Thug Faces Seven Additional Felony Charges From Police Home Raid – Report

Young Thug is facing seven additional felony charges after police recovered drugs and guns while raiding the rapper’s home in Atlanta. According to an Atlanta Police Department’s booking document obtained by XXL on Wednesday (May 11), Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is facing seven additional felony charges. The charges are Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; VGCSA-Possession Of A Schedule III, Iv Or V Controlled Substance With Intent To Distribute; Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun; Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer; and three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy