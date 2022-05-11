Texas Determined to be Deadliest State for Motorcycle Riders

Young Thug is facing seven additional felony charges after police recovered drugs and guns while raiding the rapper’s home in Atlanta. According to an Atlanta Police Department’s booking document obtained by XXL on Wednesday (May 11), Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is facing seven additional felony charges. The charges are Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; VGCSA-Possession Of A Schedule III, Iv Or V Controlled Substance With Intent To Distribute; Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun; Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer; and three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.
Comments / 0