Texas Determined to be Deadliest State for Motorcycle Riders

When I was a kid, several of my friends had a treehouse in their backyard. Now thanks to Air-Bnb, I can stay in a luxurious treehouse, that’s built specifically for adults. While browsing Air-Bnb, I found this treehouse located in Baird, Texas, which is right off of Interstate 20, outside of Abilene. This isn’t the same treehouse that was in your backyard when you were a kid. This treehouse is much larger and more luxurious than anything you played in with your friends after school.

BAIRD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO