MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nationwide baby formula shortage is not only continuing, it’s gotten worse. Baby formula was 11% out of stock nationwide last November. Then it got worse, jumping to 31% in early April and more recently, all the way up to 40%. The shortage was fueled by pandemic supply chain issues but became severe after Abbott Nutrition had to shut down its formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after a major formula recall. Stores across the Twin Cities have empty baby formula shelves, with many placing limits on how many formula products customers can buy. “I was worried,” Emily, a...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO