The Lindale, Texas Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly tried to convince two kids to come with him, away from their parents. It's one of a parent's worst nightmares. It's the middle of the day and your kids are playing outside. All of a sudden, you see your children running toward you screaming with a stranger walking up behind them. This Lindale mom said on a social media group page that she heard the man saying to one of her two boys things like: “Come with me," "Come hold my hand,” and “Come look at the bridge with me."

LINDALE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO