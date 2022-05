I know we're all looking for fun events to attend this Summer. Well, all your fairytale dreams are about to come true at this Faeries Festival in South Elgin, Illinois. Think of The World of Faeries Festival like a cosplay convention, but fairy themed! This year marks the 18th year this event has taken place. From what I read, this event will definitely be fun for the entire family! Once you step foot into this whimsical world of unique creatures, you'll be sucked into a culture you've never seen before.

