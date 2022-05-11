ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Judge bars indicted official, Tina Peters, from overseeing 2022 elections

By Timothy Bella and Emma Brown
SFGate
 2 days ago

A Colorado judge on Tuesday ruled that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, R, a supporter of former president Donald Trump, who has embraced election-fraud conspiracy theories, is barred from overseeing elections in her home county because of her indictment for allegedly tampering with voting equipment. Peters, who is running...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday. New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to...
GRANTS PASS, OR
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

School board hires superintendent with past controversies

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The Newberg School District has named as its next superintendent a man who was put on leave amid an investigation in his most recent superintendent role and who resigned from another superintendent position after retweeting an offensive remark. The school board voted 5-2 on Tuesday...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
SFGate

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
SFGate

Bracing for her future: Human medicine rescues giraffe

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Over the past three decades Ara Mirzaian has fitted braces for everyone from Paralympians to children with scoliosis. But Msituni was a patient like none other — a newborn giraffe. The calf was born Feb. 1 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in...
ESCONDIDO, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is bad, but that's a good thing

The problem was, as it always is at election time, that I was voting for something like 60 vacant offices. With the amount of time I gave myself, I could only get decent information on maybe a third of candidates. The Los Angeles County sheriff, much like many of the judges, is at the end of the ballot and stuffed with folks that few civilians have ever heard of. When it was time to research which of these candidates to vote for, I was at the mercy of endorsements. This is not to say that there wasn’t huge interest in the sheriff's race, because there was. In fact, I had never recorded a vote for a sheriff, before so I learned then that it’s an elected position that runs the correctional facilities, has to police around the same amount of people as the Los Angeles Police Department, and tends to oversee an understaffed department as a result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Election Security#Dominion Voting Systems#Election Fraud#Gop#Court
SFGate

Los Angeles schools postpone student vaccination mandate

A COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students 12 and older in the Los Angeles Unified School District has been postponed from this fall to next year. The Board of Education voted Tuesday to delay the effective date of the mandate to no sooner than July 1, 2023, aligning the district with the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Missing girl, 3, dies after being found in NW Indiana lake

LONG BEACH, Ind. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl who went missing in a northwest Indiana community died after she was found hours later along a small lake's shoreline, police said. The girl, who had autism and was nonverbal, died Thursday despite an hourslong effort to revive her, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.
LONG BEACH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
SFGate

16-year-old killed, 2 others wounded in California shooting

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting early Thursday in Southern California, authorities said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the three young victims on the ground in a residential neighborhood of Corona around 1 a.m., police said in a statement.
CORONA, CA
SFGate

Police solve 32-year cold-case killing of California man

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police say they've solved a 32-year-old cold-case killing of a Southern California man, and the suspect is already serving a prison sentence on an unrelated charge. John Carl Burkhardt, 71, was found stabbed to death at his ransacked Fontana home in March 1990 after he...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy