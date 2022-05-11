ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Boebert supporters allegedly threaten restaurants for hosting campaign stops by Democratic candidate

ksjd.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in...

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 5

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Political Newcomers To Face Off in Pueblo

The race to represent the Pueblo area in the Colorado Senate is one to watch this year, in part because the outcome could potentially affect the Democrat’s five-seat majority in the Senate. Incumbent Sen. Leroy Garcia resigned in February to work for President Joe Biden’s administration, which led to...
PUEBLO, CO
westernslopenow.com

Brandi Bantz named 2022 Designated Election Official

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s the second consecutive year Tina Peters won’t be allowed to oversee elections in Mesa County, “It’s everything we expected, but effectively on the ground nothing changes,” Cody Davis, Commissioner Chairman says. Mesa County Judge Robinson ruled in favor...
MESA COUNTY, CO
thecentersquare.com

Mesa County judge bars Tina Peters from overseeing 2022 election

(The Center Square) – A Mesa County judge granted a request on Tuesday to remove embattled Clerk Tina Peters as the county’s designated election official (DEO) during the 2022 election. The court also granted Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s request to install Brandi Bantz as the DEO for...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days

The volume of legislation left to debate, amend and vote on in the final days of the 2022 legislative session made for plenty of high tempers, late nights and frayed nerves. Republican stall tactics left some legislative leaders wondering if the number of bills left on the table would require a special session to tie […] The post What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado Springs officials say decision to move Space Comm politically influenced

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been one year since conversations about moving the Space Command Center from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama began. Former President Donald Trump first proposed the idea — and it’s a decision Colorado Springs’ officials say was politically motivated. “I have every reason to believe that President Trump’s motivation was the fact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
realvail.com

Climate, recycling bills survive GOP stall tactics to clear Colorado Legislature in waning days

A suite of environmental bills were among the measures that won passage in the chaotic final days of Colorado’s 2022 legislative session. Democratic-backed legislation to better regulate toxic air pollution, improve Colorado’s dismal recycling rates and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings all won approval from lawmakers and are headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk, overcoming the Republican stall tactics that marked the session’s end.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Death toll hits 142 wild horses held captive in Colorado after BLM fails to vaccinate. Feds promise probe — and more roundups.

CAÑON CITY — A rising death toll of captive wild horses in fenced pens has hit 142 after federal caretakers failed to provide vaccinations in the latest breakdown of the government’s controversial holding system. This debacle has piqued concerns about humane treatment as the Bureau of Land Management ramps up roundups to reduce mushrooming mustang herds that roam free — along with cattle and sheep — on increasingly arid public lands.
CANON CITY, CO
ksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - May 12, 2022

The dust is starting to settle at the Colorado State Capitol after the legislative session ended late last night. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources has confirmed avian flu in a deceased great horned owl.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Saturday Rally Planned In Support Of Aurora Schools In Danger Of Closing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community group is planning a rally at a part in Aurora this weekend to support a number of Aurora schools slated for closure. (credit: CBS) The rally is planned for Cottonwood Park this Saturday at noon. Organizers are hoping to get support for several Aurora schools at risk for closure by the district in the next school year. The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary Schools open next year, but the Aurora Education Association claims Sable Elementary School was added back on the closure list without community, parental, or educator input. “The Aurora Public Schools Board...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Six scenic trains in Colorado up for US Today's 'Best Of' award

Each year, USA Today calls on its readers to vote on the 'best of' in many different categories, including 'train rides.' This year, six scenic train options in Colorado are in the running for their 'top 10' list. Your vote could help push Colorado's scenic trains to the top of the list. The leaderboard adjusts as readers vote, but at time of publishing, here's where Colorado's scenic train options stood...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE

