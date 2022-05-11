ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Obituary: Anna Riebold

By Carl Cavrell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Legacy.com and Biega Funerral Home, Anna...

Old Burial Yard Thirty Mile Island Gets a Facelift; the Art of Fencing

(May 12, 2022) — By the time you’re 154 years old, you need a fence-lift! Or so thought the overseers for the Old Burial Yard, Thirty Mile Island. Markings on the old wrought iron show the fence around the Arnold/Brainerd plot was created in 1868. Recent photos of the fence project have been provided by Cindy MacNeil Soda.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Killingworth Library Summer Fun Raffle Starts May 16th

(May 12, 2022)—The Killingworth Library will hold its Second Annual Summer Fun Raffle fundraiser starting on Monday May 16, 2022. The drawing will be held on June 16, 2022. Four amazing prize packages are being offered including NYC hotel and Moulin Rouge Broadway tickets, CT River Valley dining and activity gift cards, a Providence RI family fun getaway, and 2 stunning Dune necklaces from the Camille Kostek signature line. Packages are valued from $500 to $1,000!
Find a Fur Baby: Todd, a Mix

Submitted by Judith Levin. (May 12, 2022) — Brass City Rescue’s best buddy Todd is the resident best friend. He is active and would love a family who likes to play, walk, and hike. He is okay in the car but it’s not a favorite – as soon as you let him out though, it’s move out, here I come!
Golf 2022: HKHS Defeated by Cromwell 168-171

Submitted by Josh Hagewood. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth High School Golf team was defeated by Cromwell on the Black Birch Golf Course (course rating 34.2) in a League Match. The final results were HK 171, Cromwell 168. Haddam-Killingworth:. -Gabe Barile, 41. -Andrew Crayton, 43. -Jacob Maier,...
CROMWELL, CT
Help A Summer Youth Program Restore Camp Bethel

Submitted by Christine Becker, Member of Camp Bethel Assocation. (May 5, 2022) — A summer youth program that brings young people, seniors, veterans and local volunteers together will work to restore Camp Bethel, a National Historic Site on the banks of the Connecticut River. Young people will learn basic...
Condolences to Anna Riebold’s Family; Haddam Town Offices Will Have Limited Staff May 12

Haddam Town Alert, from First Selectman Bob McGarry. (May 10, 2022) — With great sadness, I’m writing to let you know Anna Riebold passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family members. Ann recently retired from the Assistant Town Clerk position. She was a long-term employee who held many positions in her 35-year career with the town. She loved her work, her fellow employees, and most of all, the people of Haddam. Ann was extremely knowledgeable and professional and she was a character. I learned much from her and truly enjoyed working with her. I’ll miss her, as I’m sure many of you will.
HADDAM, CT
Golf 2022: HKHS Defeats East Hampton 180-280

Submitted by Josh Hagewood, Coach. The Haddam Killingworth High School Golf team played a League Match against East Hampton on the Black Birch Golf Course (course rating 34.2) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The final score was HK 180, East Hampton 280. Haddam-Killingworth:. -Andrew Crayton, 43 (Medalist) -Gabe Barile, 45.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Killingworth Ambulance Association Responded to More Calls, Fall Victims in 2021

Submitted by Clark Judge. The number of emergency responses by the Killingworth Ambulance Association jumped dramatically in 2021, but the cause of those calls did not. As was the case in 2020, victims of falls led all responses, followed by sick persons and individuals with breathing problems. Those were the same three (though not in that order) that led all calls in 2020 when the KAA responded to 370 emergencies.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Palm Wins Unanimous Endorsement for Re-election from Delegates

Submitted by Christine Palm. (May 12, 2022) CHESTER — State Rep. Christine Palm last night won unanimous endorsement for re-election from delegates in the four towns she has represented in the General Assembly since 2018: Chester, Deep River, Essex and Haddam. Palm has served two terms in the House...
HADDAM, CT
Haddam Board of Selectmen Meeting Notes: May 9, 2022

This regular meeting of Haddam’s Board of Selectmen on May 9, 2022, at the Haddam Town Hall was called to order by First Selectman Bob McGarry at 6:30 p.m. Also in attendance were Selectmen Sean Moriarty and Kate Anderson and Administrative Assistant JoAnn Ricciardelli. First Selectman McGarry opened the meeting with a moment of silence in memory of Ann Riebold, who had passed away this very morning of May 9. He pointed out that Ann had been a longtime employee of the Town and had only recently retired.
Golf 2022: HKHS Defeats Valley Regional 188-205

Submitted by Josh Hagewood, Coach. On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth High School Golf team played Valley Regional at the Black Birch Golf Course (course rating 34.2) in a League Match. The final score was HK 188, Valley Regional 205. Haddam-Killingworth:. -Andrew Fleig, 42 (Medalist) -Jacob Maier, 48.

