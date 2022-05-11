Obituary: Anna Riebold

Haddam Town Alert, from First Selectman Bob McGarry. (May 10, 2022) — With great sadness, I’m writing to let you know Anna Riebold passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family members. Ann recently retired from the Assistant Town Clerk position. She was a long-term employee who held many positions in her 35-year career with the town. She loved her work, her fellow employees, and most of all, the people of Haddam. Ann was extremely knowledgeable and professional and she was a character. I learned much from her and truly enjoyed working with her. I’ll miss her, as I’m sure many of you will.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO