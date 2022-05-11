Matt Whited receives NSF Research Opportunity Award

David Tompkins is a professor of history, chair of the European studies department and director of the Center for Global and Regional Studies (CGRS), an organization that knits together interdisciplinary and language programs on campus to develop and coordinate programming and events centered on global engagement. Professor Tompkins’ research specializes in the history of the Eastern Bloc. In addition to the courses he teaches on modern Europe, he is currently conducting research into the development of transnational socialist identities. This research follows his first book on the relationship between music and the governments of East Germany and Poland. On campus, Tompkins has been a strong advocate for increased international engagement throughout the Carleton experience.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO