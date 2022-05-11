ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Matt Whited receives NSF Research Opportunity Award

carleton.edu
 2 days ago

He will explore new electrochemical approaches to catalysis and build a repertoire of skills to support...

carleton.edu

carleton.edu

Metalsmithing instructor Danny Saathoff featured in Ornament Magazine

The Spring 2022 issue of Ornament Magazine features an interview and article with Carleton metalsmithing instructor Danny Saathoff. The article focuses on his teaching philosophy and how process and materials guide his design aesthetic. He also reflects on how the pandemic has changed some of his approaches to traditional metalsmithing and studio art practice.
NORTHFIELD, MN
carleton.edu

Academics at Work: David Tompkins specializes in the history of the Eastern Bloc

David Tompkins is a professor of history, chair of the European studies department and director of the Center for Global and Regional Studies (CGRS), an organization that knits together interdisciplinary and language programs on campus to develop and coordinate programming and events centered on global engagement. Professor Tompkins’ research specializes in the history of the Eastern Bloc. In addition to the courses he teaches on modern Europe, he is currently conducting research into the development of transnational socialist identities. This research follows his first book on the relationship between music and the governments of East Germany and Poland. On campus, Tompkins has been a strong advocate for increased international engagement throughout the Carleton experience.
NORTHFIELD, MN
carleton.edu

Carleton commencement address will be given by Toni Carter ’75

Commissioner Toni Carter ’75 will give the commencement address for Carleton College’s 148th Commencement. The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Bald Spot on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. The event will also be live-streamed and archived so family and friends can share in the experience wherever they are in the world.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
carleton.edu

Knights start NCAA Championships with 5-1 win over Luther

WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Carleton College women's tennis team opened play at the NCAA Championships with a 5-1 triumph over Luther College. Mary Frances Hose (So./Columbia, Mo./Rock Bridge) and Amelia Asfaw (Fy./Seattle, Wash./Seattle Prep) accounted for three of the Knights' team points. Carleton (16-1) takes on the country's No. 1-ranked team, the University of Chicago (18-1), in the second round.
NORTHFIELD, MN

