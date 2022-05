The body of a Colfax man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River in central Iowa has been recovered by authorities in Marion County. The body of 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax was recovered just before 7 a.m. Saturday near the Bennington Boat Ramp, according to Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt.

JASPER COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO