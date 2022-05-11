ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Jillian Plymell signs with Missouri State

News to Know: Search for Joplin bank robber continues, and Missouri passes a $48 billion state budget

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed Joplin bank. Authorities say they responded to a call of a robbery shortly after 10:00 am on Monday at the Great Southern Bank on South Rangeline. They say the robber threatened the teller by saying he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt. JPD released this image of the bank robber from surveillance video. If you have any information about the robbery you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest on the robbery here.
JOPLIN, MO
kwos.com

‘Superman Seitz’ votes NO on Missouri budget

One Republican Southwest Missouri lawmaker wanted no part of the $48 – billion budget legislators approved on Friday. Rep. Brian Seitz of Branson says: ‘haven’t his colleagues ever heard of saving for a rainy day?’…. Seitz adds approval of the budget was irresponsible with inflation running...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Rock Your Rear Off At the Missouri State Fair Friday August 12

In what's shaping up to be, in my opinion, one of the best concert lineups in a long time the Missouri State Fair wants you to rock your a** off on Friday, August 12. Taking the State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 12 at the Missouri State Fair will be Tesla. Tesla's well known for their hard rock hits "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," their monster ballad "Love Song," and their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band song "Signs." Tesla last graced the Missouri State Fair grandstand with a show on August 14, 2015.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Another Missouri man charged in connection to riot at U.S. Capitol

Another Missouri man faces charges related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Kansas City Star reports that John Todd III, 32, of Blue Springs, is charged with five misdemeanors, including entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Todd is the 21st Missourian charged in connection with the riot.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Governor Mike Parson grants 14 pardons

Governor Mike Parson granted14 pardons according to article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

(Missouri Independent) – Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Parents’ rights issue fails in Missouri

(AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House on Monday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment for parent control and restrictions on how teachers talk about race and racism. Lawmakers voted 60-81 to kill the bill, a rarity in the chamber. The legislation would have enshrined parent rights to direct their...
MISSOURI STATE

