Jillian Plymell signs with Missouri State

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed Joplin bank. Authorities say they responded to a call of a robbery shortly after 10:00 am on Monday at the Great Southern Bank on South Rangeline. They say the robber threatened the teller by saying he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt. JPD released this image of the bank robber from surveillance video. If you have any information about the robbery you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest on the robbery here.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO