Richardson, TX

Things To Do in Richardson May 11-18

DFW Community News
 2 days ago

Enjoy live music and shop for handmade goods,...

richardsontoday.com

DFW Community News

26 Beautiful Butterfly Painting Ideas

Today we have a big list of butterfly painting ideas for kids of all ages. Butterflies are so magically beautiful with colorful patterned butterfly wings which makes them the perfect subject for your next art project. Grab your acrylic paints and let’s get started!. GORGEOUS Butterflies Painting Ideas. We...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Singing Hills Recreation Center / Perkins&Will

Manufacturers : Carlisle SynTec, Firestone Building Products, Guardian Glass, Timber Systems, Armstrong, Lock-Deck, Mosa, Nucor Vulcraft/Verco Group, Oldcastle Building Envelope, Robbins Bio-Cushion LP, Texastone Quarries, Zandur. Lead Architects : Ron Stelmarski. MEP Engineer : Basharkhah Engineers. Structural Engineer : JQ. Civil Engineer : Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers. Landscape Architect :...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Inside look at the hype around Dallas’ Sugar Factory

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s up for an early morning sugar rush? Inside DFW is going to take you on a trip to the sweetest place in Texas and maybe even on earth!. It’s always a celebration over at the Sugar Factory and as you may know it’s iconic and everyone loves it from the locals to visiting celebrities. Inside DFW went to find out why.
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Foodie Finds in Dallas this Weekend, May 12-15

5 - 11 p.m., Wednesdays - Saturdays. After a two-year hiatus, The French Room bar is reopening with a "provisionary experience," per a press release. This new concept is called Bar Lilly, inspired by Lilly Anheuser, the wife of Adolphus Busch, the beer mogul and co-founder of The Adolphus hotel. Bar Lilly will have a fancy cocktail menu and a new bar menu to sip in a space that is adorned with flowers and whimsical decor. This installation runs through July. On Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. they'll have live music from the local French band Le Pompe. Make reservations through Resy.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Inside look at Smoky Rose’s Tex-que alongside Good Taste host Tanji Patton

DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is something that is engrained into the Texas lifestyle, and that’s no different for the folks over at Smoky Rose. The Dallas BBQ restaurant has become a staple for those in the DFW area. Inside DFW got to take a look inside the East Dallas restaurant and what makes it truly one of a kind.
DFW Community News

Six Flags to open new ride 'Pirates of Speelunker Cave'

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - On Saturday, Six Flags Over Texas is opening their newest ride, "Pirates of Speelunker Cave." The attraction is a re-imagining of one of the park's first ever rides, called "The Cave." It operated from 1964 until 1991 when it was replaced by the current version of...
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Davis Library reopening event this weekend ahead of schedule

After five months of renovations, Plano’s Davis Library is celebrating a grand reopening this weekend with fun for the whole family with just enough time to get ready for the summer program kickoff. Renovations started April 2021 after the $5.3 million renovation was approved in 2017. The renovations include...
PLANO, TX
DFW Community News

How to Draw a Flower – Simple Step-by-Step Instructions

Today we are learning how to draw a flower with super simple steps! This easy to follow guide will show you how – you can even trace each step on the printable pages!. Whether your favorite flower is a rose, daisy, tulip, or sunflower, I’m sure you and your kid will enjoy learning how to draw a simple flower.
LIFESTYLE
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
cravedfw

Rapscallion to Close Saturday

Rapscallion is a collaboration between partners chef Nathan Tate, Bradley Anderson and Brooks Anderson. Located at 2023 Greenville Avenue, deep in the heart of one of the busiest restaurant neighborhoods today announced their closure. You will also know the group from restaurants and bars such as Veritas Wine Room and...
hotelnewsresource.com

$500 Million Omni PGA Frisco Resort to Open Spring 2023

Omni PGA Frisco Resort, the country's largest resort currently in development, announced today that it is open for booking requests, in advance of its Spring 2023 opening. Omni PGA Frisco Resort will feature over 127,000-square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 22,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, complemented by a 11,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom for grand celebrations. In addition, the resort will have a 5,000-square-foot event pavilion, which will offer an elegantly rustic setting, seamlessly integrated with an adjoining patio and event lawn.
FRISCO, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in McKinney, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Square Burger is a great place to go for a casual lunch or dinner. Food-wise, the menu features burgers, fries, salads, and wings. The signature Square Burger is an 8 oz. Angus beef burger served on a homemade bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Another favorite is the Southwest Burger which is also 8 oz. of Angus beef but has pepper-jack cheese and jalapeño bacon on top.
CW33 NewsFix

Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

DALLAS (STACKER) — When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
bestsouthwestguide.com

DeSoto Crawfish Festival - June 4th

DeSoto, TX - Come and enjoy tons of delicious spicy crawfish, great food, live music, vendors and games. Revel in the best blues and funk and enjoy the infectious rhythms. This will be a family-friendly, relaxed and fun community event. Parking Lots open at 4PM and Gates Open at 5PM.
DESOTO, TX

