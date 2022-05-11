AI surveillance cameras now being used to detect potential threats

Do you worry about your little one when they’re with a carer? The Littlebird Toddler CareTracker kids’ tracker has a host of features that provide you, a parent, with peace of mind and helps to improve your child’s well-being. In particular, you can monitor your caregiver’s location from anywhere. And you’ll receive notifications if your toddler gets out of Bluetooth range to view their live location. In fact, it provides 24/7 cellular connectivity and GPS tracking. Moreover, this kids’ tracker, which is suitable for ages 1–5, allows caregivers to keep you updated with photos, mood updates, location, and there’s even a chat. You can then save every moment to your child’s timeline to track any progress. Finally, the Littlebird Toddler CareTracker tracks activity, heart rate, temperature, and even mood. So you’ll always be in the know even if you’re not directly with your child.

