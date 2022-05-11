ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fentanyl bill goes to conference committee as clock winds down on Colorado's legislative session

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwjwI_0faTTfhl00
Speaker of the House Alec Garnett (at right) talks about House Bill 1326, a sweeping legislation that seeks to confront the fentanyl crisis in Colorado, during an April 12, 2022 House Judiciary Committee hearing. Co-sponsor Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, sits at his right. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The Colorado legislature's sweeping bill to address the state's growing fentanyl crisis is now headed to a conference committee after the House turned down Senate amendments.

The House granted the conference committee permission to go beyond the scope of differences, which would allow discussion of more than just the Senate amendments. In theory, this means the conference committees could modify other parts of the bill not covered by the Senate amendments or add entirely new elements to the legislation.

Senators amended House Bill 1326 to delete language that would have required prosecutors to prove users knowingly possessed the drug in order to charge them with a felony offense. District attorneys and law enforcement officials said that provision would render any intended teeth in the legislation "practically meaningless" and "almost useless."

The issue is a major sticking point in the different versions adopted by the House and Senate.

Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, supported the Senate's change but failed to find 33 votes in the House to affirm it.

The House voted just before midnight on Tuesday to reject the Senate amendments, although Lynch did request a vote on concurring, which failed on a 30-35 vote.

Garnett said that there have been times during the process when he and Lynch, his co-sponsor haven't agreed. He called for the "no" vote on the language around whether someone knew or should have known what they possessed had fentanyl in it.

"What do you do if you don't know fentanyl is in the drug?" Garnett said, though acknowledging the concerns by law enforcement and district attorneys over whether that's provable.

Garnett said he spent the weekend working out a solution: that solution is modeled on "heat of passion." His solution gives the defendant a chance to prove to the court that they had no idea fentanyl was present, including in compound mixtures.

Lynch noted the bill expanded from 43 pages to 90 pages, a statement on the scope of the problem and the work put into the legislation. The Senate dealt with more than 200 amendments, Lynch said, and the concession that came from the Senate was the removal of "knowing," which he said inhibits law enforcement and prosecutors from shutting down the dealers.

Lynch also noted the fragile compromise crafted in the Senate.

The vote to reject the Senate amendments and go to a conference committee won by a 40-25 margin. The time for that conference committee had not been announced as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Legislative session ends with good results

A recent Colorado Politics article does an excellent job of summarizing the end of the Colorado state legislature’s session for this year. The idea of a limited number of days in a legislative session is an interesting one to a guy like me, a political scientist who mostly focused on national-level politics during my academic career. Given that the US congress is a full-time kind of creature, it seemed odd to me that so many states limit the time their legislators can sit in session.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Fentanyl bill may do more harm than good

It would be great if Colorado could rehab its way out of the fentanyl crisis, which kills more people ages 18-45 than any other cause — guns, car crashes, heart disease, cancer, etc. We cannot rehab our way out because fentanyl is so deadly in small doses that few of its victims will be identified as users or addicts in time to save them from death.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Democratic US senators vote for federal abortion-rights bill that fails to advance

Senate Democrats failed to advance legislation to establish a federal right to abortion on Wednesday in a vote party leaders expected to lose. Intended to put lawmakers on the record ahead of this summer's expected Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican-led filibuster in the evenly divided Senate. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, joined every Republican senator in opposition to the procedural question.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens endorses Joe O'Dea in US Senate primary

Former Gov. Bill Owens on Wednesday endorsed fellow Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet. Pointing to the construction company O'Dea founded while in college, Owens said that the first-time candidate has the real-world experience to represent Colorado and help tackle national problems in a statement released to Colorado Politics.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Conference Committee#Legislature#House
The Denver Gazette

Measure to ask Colorado voters to get rid of reading bills at length unlikely to reach the ballot box – or even the House floor

For a Republican House caucus already upset over how the 2022 session has gone, the last thing its members needed was a gas can on that fire. They got it last Friday, when the upcoming schedule for the House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Committee was announced. It included a resolution intended to ask voters to eliminate the constitutional requirement tied to reading bills at length.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Rep. Coram crafts bills to benefit "me"

Republican State Sen. Don Coram abuses his role for personal gain. Imagine what he might do if Colorado’s Congressional House District 3 puts him in the U.S. House of Representatives. Coram, in his mid-70s, wants the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 3. He's challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a champion of small businesses, and the middle and working class. In the unlikely event Coram succeeds and later wins the general election, expect him to spend time and effort crafting federal legislation to enrich...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATE: Colorado Senate, House agree to compromise, approve fentanyl bill

LATEST: Senate, House agree to compromise, approve fentanyl bill. Colorado's legislators, who for months disagreed on a strategy to confront the state's spiraling fentanyl crisis, finally settled on a compromise and approved this year's most contentious legislation with barely more than an hour to spare before they're constitutionally required to end the 2022 session.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Election security bill clears House with amendment calling for training for Griswold

A last-minute amendment to an election security bill led the bill's final passage through the state House just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. According to sponsors, Senate Bill 153 is a response to alleged security breaches in Mesa and Elbert counties, where county clerks made unauthorized copies of computer data. Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder delivered the two copies he made of his county's election hard drives to the attorney general's office last week.
ELBERT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's proposed TABOR refund checks could be higher

The bill that sends $400 in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks to taxpayers just as the fall election campaign season starts could be higher. But while House sponsors cheered the possibility that those refunds could be higher, an amendment to Senate Bill 233 also suggests it could be lower. The House approved the amendment in advance of a final vote on the bill on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy