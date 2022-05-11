Fentanyl bill goes to conference committee as clock winds down on Colorado's legislative session

Speaker of the House Alec Garnett (at right) talks about House Bill 1326, a sweeping legislation that seeks to confront the fentanyl crisis in Colorado, during an April 12, 2022 House Judiciary Committee hearing. Co-sponsor Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, sits at his right. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The Colorado legislature's sweeping bill to address the state's growing fentanyl crisis is now headed to a conference committee after the House turned down Senate amendments.

The House granted the conference committee permission to go beyond the scope of differences, which would allow discussion of more than just the Senate amendments. In theory, this means the conference committees could modify other parts of the bill not covered by the Senate amendments or add entirely new elements to the legislation.

Senators amended House Bill 1326 to delete language that would have required prosecutors to prove users knowingly possessed the drug in order to charge them with a felony offense. District attorneys and law enforcement officials said that provision would render any intended teeth in the legislation "practically meaningless" and "almost useless."

The issue is a major sticking point in the different versions adopted by the House and Senate.

Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, supported the Senate's change but failed to find 33 votes in the House to affirm it.

The House voted just before midnight on Tuesday to reject the Senate amendments, although Lynch did request a vote on concurring, which failed on a 30-35 vote.

Garnett said that there have been times during the process when he and Lynch, his co-sponsor haven't agreed. He called for the "no" vote on the language around whether someone knew or should have known what they possessed had fentanyl in it.

"What do you do if you don't know fentanyl is in the drug?" Garnett said, though acknowledging the concerns by law enforcement and district attorneys over whether that's provable.

Garnett said he spent the weekend working out a solution: that solution is modeled on "heat of passion." His solution gives the defendant a chance to prove to the court that they had no idea fentanyl was present, including in compound mixtures.

Lynch noted the bill expanded from 43 pages to 90 pages, a statement on the scope of the problem and the work put into the legislation. The Senate dealt with more than 200 amendments, Lynch said, and the concession that came from the Senate was the removal of "knowing," which he said inhibits law enforcement and prosecutors from shutting down the dealers.

Lynch also noted the fragile compromise crafted in the Senate.

The vote to reject the Senate amendments and go to a conference committee won by a 40-25 margin. The time for that conference committee had not been announced as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.