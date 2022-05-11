ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

US Representative

By Brianna Lee, CalMatters
Laist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does a U.S. Representative for California do?. These lawmakers represent individual districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, shaping and passing laws that govern the country. A civics refresher: The House is one of two chambers of Congress, the other being the Senate. The House and Senate both...

laist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

California Governor

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. What does California’s governor do?. Say hello to the top political office...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

FAQ: How To Vote In LA For The June 7 Primary Election

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The Voter Game Plan team is here to help you navigate the process...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Torrance, CA
Laist.com

FAQ: How To Vote In LA If You're Unhoused

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. If I didn’t register to vote before going to a polling station, can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

California State Assembly

The California Assembly is one-half of our state legislature. Along with the State Senate, it essentially serves as California’s Congress. State lawmakers draft and pass laws that govern the entire state. These laws can provide benefits that aren’t granted by the federal government, such as paid family leave or in-state tuition for undocumented college students. They can impose rules that apply statewide, like restrictions on buying guns, prohibiting recording calls without consent, or not allowing restaurants to provide single-use plastic straws unless a customer requests it. They can also set minimum standards for the state and allow cities and counties to go further — for instance, the state minimum wage is $15 an hour for businesses with more than 25 employees, but the city of L.A.’s hourly minimum wage will go up to $16.04 starting July 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

LA Superior Court Judge

Superior Court judges oversee trials across all of L.A. County. There are more than 400 of them across the court system. These trials cover everything having to do with state and local laws, including family law (such as child custody and divorces), contract disputes, thefts, felony murder, probate (distributing a person’s possessions after they die) and small claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Term Limits#Legislature#Impeachment#House#Congress#Senate#Census
Laist.com

LA’s COVID Cases Rise 20% In One Week

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The steady rise in reported coronavirus cases continues in Los Angeles County, due...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Laist.com

LA County Sheriff

The sheriff is one of the most powerful elected officials in L.A. County. The District Attorney and Assessor are the only other officials elected by the entire county. The position of an elected county sheriff is enshrined in the California constitution, and it is a powerful position. Unlike appointed city police chiefs who answer to mayors, city councils and city managers, sheriffs are beholden only to the voters. The Board of Supervisors allocates their budget each year; that is the one way a Board can directly influence a sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

LA Resident Physicians Threaten To Strike Over Low Wages

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Over 1,300 unionized resident physicians at three Los Angeles hospitals will hold a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LAist/KPCC Wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The LAist/KPCC newsroom won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in honors announced...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

LA City Council

Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the U.S. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Vermont Avenue Street Cleanup Prompts Worries From Street Vendors

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. A street cleanup along Vermont Avenue in Pico-Union is causing confusion and anxiety...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy