Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have announced they are expecting a baby girl.Svitolina, currently ranked 27 but a fixture in the top 10 for most of the last decade, has not played a match since suffering defeat by Heather Watson at the Miami Open in March.The 27-year-old Ukrainian has been one of the most outspoken voices regarding tennis’ reaction to the invasion of her home country by Russia and said following Miami that she would be taking a break after a difficult couple of months emotionally and physically.Svitolina and Monfils posted the same message on Twitter on Sunday, writing: “With...

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO