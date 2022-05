In Florida, Kissimmee is getting attention from the Generation Z — affectionately called ‘Zoomers’ — crowd. According to a survey by RentCafe, an online team reporting monthly apartment trends, Zoomers are now the most active renter generation, making up more than a quarter of apartment seekers nationwide. And Gen Zs are giving large urban areas a much-needed glow-up, ramping up rental activity in some of the most soughtafter markets in the country. According to RentCafe’s analysis of millions of rental applications in urban areas around the country, its findings are that Kissimmee is getting much attention from this youn g and tech-savvy cohort, emerging as the No. 1 trendiest Gen Z city in Florida.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO