Washington County, MD

Death Investigation continues in Washington County

WCBC Radio
 2 days ago

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area near the highway in Washington County. The deceased is identified as Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Harley was reported as a missing person to...

www.wcbcradio.com

WDVM 25

Body found in Clear Spring identified as Hagerstown man

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On May 8, around 3:00 p.m. three kids found a body lying in the woods around Maryland Route 69 and I-70 in Clear Spring. According to the news release, Maryland State Police were called and did an investigation. Using the tattoos on the body of the victim they were able […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Martinsburg teen

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
