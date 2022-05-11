ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Allianz sets aside another $2 bln over fund debacle

By Tom Sims, Alexander Hübner
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsqfv_0faTL6o100

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE) said on Wednesday it would set aside another 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) as it braces for the outcome of U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm.

The collapse of a $15 billion set of investment funds during the pandemic market turmoil in early 2020 has cast a long shadow over Germany's most valuable financial firm and one of the world's largest asset managers.

The new provision comes on top of 3.7 billion euros the company set aside in February to cover litigation and U.S. regulatory investigations into the funds' demise. It brings the total to 5.6 billion euros.

Allianz said Wednesday's booking hit its first-quarter net profit, which was 600 million euros, less than the 1.9 billion euros analysts had expected.

The collapse of the funds has been under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Allianz has disclosed, as well as the subject of numerous investor lawsuits.

"The fresh charge clearly shows the enormous damage that has been done," said Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka, a top Allianz investor.

Allianz said the additional provision should cover the remaining costs it could incur. The sense of certainty suggests a settlement with the U.S. government could be in the offing.

"This provision booked is a fair estimate of its remaining financial exposure in relation to compensation payments to investors and to payments under any resolution of the governmental proceedings," Allianz said.

Allianz said it was seeking a "timely" resolution to its talks with the DOJ and SEC.

Its shares traded 3% higher in late Frankfurt trade, outperforming a 1% gain in the DAX index of blue-chips stocks.

"Allianz seems to have come a significant step closer to a conclusion on the risk from the...funds," said Steffen Weyl, a fund manager with Union Investment, which is an Allianz shareholder.

Analysts with Jefferies said the provision, coming earlier and smaller than expected, removes "a substantial overhang on the shares".

CEO Oliver Baete has apologised to investors and shareholders for the matter, conceding "not everything was perfect in the fund management". read more

Baete and other top managers took a cut in last year's bonuses as a result, though Baete earned 9% more in 2021 than a year earlier.

The issue has worried Allianz's top shareholders and harmed its reputation with pension funds that provide a source of business for one of Germany's best known brands.

The issue centres around Allianz funds that used complex options strategies to generate returns but racked up massive losses when the spread of COVID-19 triggered wild stock market swings in February and March 2020.

For Allianz, which has 2.6 trillion euros of assets under management, the issue has already dented earnings. Its 2021 profit was the lowest since 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VE7sV_0faTL6o100
Reuters Graphics

Investors in the so-called Structured Alpha set of funds have claimed some $6 billion in damages from the losses in cases filed in the United States.

The set of funds catered in particular to normally conservative U.S. pension funds, from those for labourers in Alaska to teachers in Arkansas to subway workers in New York.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System was the first of at least two dozen lawsuits lodged against Allianz in the aftermath of the collapse.

The Arkansas pension fund, which had $1.6 billion in three Structured Alpha funds at the end of 2019, said in its July 2020 lawsuit that it had lost at least $774 million due to "negligent mismanagement" of the funds. read more

It secured a settlement of $642 million, according to minutes of a board meeting.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; editing by Jason Neely, Mark Potter, Kim Coghill and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 18-month low as global economic worries rise

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2978 to 1.3047 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian bond yields fall across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more worried about the global economy and the Bank of Canada played down prospects of interest rates rising by more than half a percentage point in any one move. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3070 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3076. "The Canadian dollar is caught along with other commodity currencies in a risk-off loop," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. Wall Street extended recent declines as investors worried that persistently high inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Everyone is trying to figure out how high is inflation really running ... what is the Fed going to do and what are the longer-term prospects for the economy and oil prices," Madhavji said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as recession fears were offset by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $106.18 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the Canadian central bank's policy rate, at 1%, is "too stimulative" given soaring inflation and needs to return to more neutral levels "quickly." Still, it would not be easy to hike rates by 75 basis points in one go due to the unusually uncertain outlook, Gravelle added. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year hit its lowest level since May 2 at 2.888% before recovering slightly to 2.897%, down 10.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday. UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nigeria's markets regulator publishes rules on crypto assets

LAGOS, May 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's markets regulator has published a set of regulations for digital assets, signalling Africa's most populous country is trying to find a middle ground between an outright ban on crypto assets and their unregulated use. Nigeria's central bank last year banned banks and financial institutions...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Arkansas State
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allianz#Stock#Lawsuits#Deka
Reuters

ECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will likely decide at its next meeting to end its stimulus programme in July, and raise interest rates "very soon" after that, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Saturday. The Spanish central bank governor was joining a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since the yuan,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Country
Germany
Reuters

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

DUBAI (Reuters) -State-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices. Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable company, reported a net income of $39.5 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Dating app owner Bumble beats estimates on strong user growth

(Reuters) -Bumble Inc beat first-quarter profit and revenue estimates on Wednesday, helped by a rise in paying members crowding its dating apps to seek connection, sending the company’s shares up 11% in after-hours trading. The resurgence in COVID-19 cases has helped dating apps to keep users picked up during...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

China further eases mortgage loan rate guidance to spur demand

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy. For purchases of first homes, commercial banks can...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy