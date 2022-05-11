ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Walter Johnson boys’ lacrosse season highlights

By About the Writer
wjpitch.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildcats finish the season with a winning record of 8-3. Senior JP Rakis led them...

www.wjpitch.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjpitch.com

Local teams celebrate DC’s blossoming culture with the unveiling of new jerseys

110 years ago, as a symbol of the blossoming friendship between the two nations (ignore 1939-1945), Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo City demonstrated a remarkably touching gesture, gifting 3000 beautiful Japanese Cherry trees to Washington, DC. Since then, the blossoms have become a staple of the nation’s capital, flourishing most notably in the area around the tidal basin. The unforgettable pink blossoms bloom every year and are the center of the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, a time of food and fun, as well as elements of American and Japanese culture. The historic festival welcomes around 1.5 million visitors annually, lasting from mid-March to April.
WASHINGTON, DC
wjpitch.com

Is Wildcat Wellness really relieving stress from students?

Originating from a good concept, Wildcat Wednesday has not been as successful as it was intended to be. In an attempt to relieve student stress, WJ administration created a day that was designated for students to have time to work on previously given assignments rather than having regular instruction. Coming back to school fully in-person this year, it has been difficult to truly monitor whether or not teachers are abiding by the Wildcat Wednesday rules.
HEALTH
wjpitch.com

State, federal government crack down on ghost guns

The Maryland state government on April 8 and the federal government on April 11, cracked down on ghost guns, banning both the sale and possession of ghost guns. Ghost guns are guns which are assembled without serial numbers; they are not traceable since they are not entered into a database of guns. This means that with ghost guns, owners, buyers and sellers can not be traced to the gun. In addition, buying a ghost gun does not require any background checks and many types of ghost guns are kit guns which can be relatively easily assembled in homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy