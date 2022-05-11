Walter Johnson boys’ lacrosse season highlights

110 years ago, as a symbol of the blossoming friendship between the two nations (ignore 1939-1945), Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo City demonstrated a remarkably touching gesture, gifting 3000 beautiful Japanese Cherry trees to Washington, DC. Since then, the blossoms have become a staple of the nation’s capital, flourishing most notably in the area around the tidal basin. The unforgettable pink blossoms bloom every year and are the center of the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, a time of food and fun, as well as elements of American and Japanese culture. The historic festival welcomes around 1.5 million visitors annually, lasting from mid-March to April.
