Walter Johnson boys’ lacrosse season highlights

The Maryland state government on April 8 and the federal government on April 11, cracked down on ghost guns, banning both the sale and possession of ghost guns. Ghost guns are guns which are assembled without serial numbers; they are not traceable since they are not entered into a database of guns. This means that with ghost guns, owners, buyers and sellers can not be traced to the gun. In addition, buying a ghost gun does not require any background checks and many types of ghost guns are kit guns which can be relatively easily assembled in homes.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO