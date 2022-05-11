ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

LHS to present Historic Preservation Awards at May 18 luncheon

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewes Historical Society will honor the 2022 Historic Preservation Award winners at a luncheon to be held Wednesday, May 18, at Irish Eyes Restaurant in Lewes. This year marks the return of the event after a two-year hiatus due to...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Becker has grasp of past, present and future

I look forward to casting my ballot for Ted Becker for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, at Lewes City Hall. And I invite other concerned citizens of Lewes to review his qualifications and support his candidacy. Even more important than Ted’s savvy leadership over the last 18 years –...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Williams is the authentic leader Lewes needs

Like Andrew, our family has been in Lewes for multiple generations. We have had the good fortune of getting to know Andrew and have very much appreciated his approach as he became a city council member who has been honest, fair and inclusive. Preservation and progress are equally important to the future of Lewes. Andrew Williams is the one candidate who has both a deep understanding and appreciation for where we've been and a fresh, inclusive approach for how best to move forward together.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Every vote matters in Lewes

Lewes residents have a big decision to make Saturday, May 14, and it’s the first time they’ll be making it since George Cleaver challenged Mayor George H.P. Smith in 1998. Smith was victorious in that election, earning the community’s support for the third of his five terms as mayor. Since then, no Lewes mayor has been challenged.
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Annual Maritime Day Celebration Returns Following Two Year Hiatus

Experience and celebrate maritime history and its impact on the region at the annual Lewes Maritime Day celebration at the Lightship Overfalls and Canalfront Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lewes, known as the First Town in the First State, enjoys a heritage that is rich in both its maritime history and its current maritime interests. Co-organized by the Cape May – Lewes Ferry and the Overfalls Foundation and supported by the Zwaanendael Museum, Lewes Historical Society, the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lewes, this celebration – complete with events, displays, boat rides, vessel tours and activities – is free and the public is welcome.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Government
Lewes, DE
Government
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes in Bloom’s work is magical

I have been an ongoing visitor and participant in appreciating the aesthetics of Lewes. It is almost impossible to not notice and remark about the beauty of the streets and neighborhoods. One major reason is the funding distributed to the Lewes in Bloom society. Their work is magical and a...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes library to host music talk with noted guitarist May 20

The Music School of Delaware and Lewes Public Library invite guests to gather around the library’s fireplace at 7 p.m., Friday, May 20, for a discussion with composer and guitarist J. Andrew Dickenson. Dickenson has been involved with many productions as a performer, composer, music director and arranger. During...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex reassessment data collection continues

Following a nearly week-long barrage, strong northeasterly winds and the accompanying waves have left the northern half of Rehoboth’s beach inaccessible from the Boardwalk. City officials say they will be working hard over the next two weeks to provide as much access to the beach as possible before Memorial Day weekend.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Becker’s strong relationships are essential

Choose carefully for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, to retain the character and charm of the City of Lewes. We thank the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for organizing a candidates’ forum for the mayor of the City of Lewes May 3. All three candidates attended – the incumbent Mayor Ted Becker and challengers Ric Moore and Andrew Williams. If you did not attend the event, we encourage you to review a recording at https://youtu.be/Usc01kDGBqk.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhs#Construction Project#Lewes Historical Society#Irish Eyes Restaurant#New Construction#Historiclewes Org
Cape Gazette

Dine Out! 2022

Can't decide where to eat? We got you covered! Eat your way through the culinary coast with our comprehensive directory of local eateries from Milford to Fenwick and everywhere in between. Flip through the pages using the arrows below to view the booklet that was inserted in the Friday, May...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/13/22

The City of Lewes will hold its first mayoral election in 24 years Saturday, May 14, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Lewes City Hall, 114 E. Third St. The elected mayor will serve a three-year term. Candidates are Theodore W. Becker (incumbent), Richard H. Moore...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Bethany Blues of Lewes

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Bethany Blues of Lewes as a participant for 2022. Bethany Blues of Lewes features multiple styles of barbecue, seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers and an extensive bourbon selection. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore has impressive background

As a retired state representative of 24 years from northern Delaware and now a 20-plus-year resident of Lewes, I would like to summarize why I am voting for Ric Moore for the mayor's position. I became a friend of Ric when we attempted to preserve the Fourth Street woodlands, described in the 2005 comprehensive plan. We also worked together on several community-based issues that were very controversial beginning 10 to 15 years ago.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival to be held in Grove Park May 21

The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach have partnered to produce the Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21, in Grove Park. The rain date is Sunday, May 22. Artists will showcase and sell their work, giving visitors the opportunity to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Unit 17 welcoming back Lewes Army reservists

The 946th Transportation Army Reserve Unit of Cape Henlopen Reserve Center will be back in Lewes this weekend after a six-month deployment to support Afghan refugees who were transitioned from Fort McCoy, Wisc. Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 are asking the public on Saturday, May 14, to drop...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lee Ann Wilkinson Group continues major funding for History Book Festival

The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty has continued its leadership support of the History Book Festival, providing $15,000 to once again serve as a funding partner. The 2022 festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 23 to 25, will mark the return of live presentations...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Williams is the change Lewes needs

As I drove through town yesterday I noticed how construction had tied up two streets in town. It perfectly demonstrates the issue with the current administration. Little planning and even less consideration for the people who live and move about in this town. This administration has broken its promise of...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape senior wins scholarship to further music education studies

Mackenzie Vitolo of Milton, a 17-year-old senior at Cape Henlopen High School, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the St. Cecilia Music Guild, an outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lewes. Vitolo will enroll at Towson University in Maryland this September to work toward a degree in...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Cinema Art Theater to debut ‘Happening’ May 13

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, May 13, will present “Happening,” a powerful and timely drama about a woman who, in choosing to live her life, takes the chance of becoming a criminal. In this clear-eyed, urgent tale set in 1960s France, Anne...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Gary’s hosts Dewey Beach Brewfest

Gary’s in Dewey Beach was the scene of the 11th annual Dewey Beach Brewfest, which brought together local and national breweries to serve good libations and raise money for good causes. Gary’s co-owner Holly Sloniewski said this year’s event raised money for Sean’s House in Newark, a mental health...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy