Renovated 1930s Cabin in Wisconsin Named One of America’s Best Summer Airbnbs

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO