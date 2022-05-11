Good Morning, News: Oregon Governor Candidates on Forest Fires, Russia Wants Even More of Ukraine, and the History of "High Class” Abortionist Ruth Barnett
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! You're in...www.portlandmercury.com
Comments / 1