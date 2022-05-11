ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Oregon Governor Candidates on Forest Fires, Russia Wants Even More of Ukraine, and the History of "High Class” Abortionist Ruth Barnett

By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! You're in...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Hijacking the Elk, How Portland's Wealthy Skirt Election Donation Rules, and Our Very Own Black Hole!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Did you know...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Council Caves to People for Portland, Trouble for Dutch Bros, and Dem's Attempt to Codify Roe Fails

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Reminder that election...
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Hostile Terrain 94 exposes human cost of US border policy

Hostile Terrain 94 (HT94), the current exhibit at Portland State’s White Gallery, is a somber, collaborative work which stretches the entire width of the gallery’s wall from floor to ceiling. The artwork is a topographical map of the grave human cost of “prevention through deterrence,” a United States Border Patrol (USBP) strategy started by the Clinton administration that continues today.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Washington County DA race, awash in $1 million, pits reform-oriented defense lawyer against prosecution-oriented incumbent

Days before the May 17 election, money continues to flow into the Washington County district attorney’s race, which pits the one-term incumbent against a candidate who pledges to remake the criminal justice system. District Attorney Kevin Barton, a longtime prosecutor, faces Brian Decker, who’s served as both a local...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Advocates for limits on Oregon political donations give Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tobias Read a ‘B,’ flunk Tina Kotek and leading Republicans

A group advocating for campaign contribution limits in Oregon released their candidate ratings this week and only one leading gubernatorial candidate received their support. State Treasurer Tobias Read received a “B” from the group, making him the only frontrunner in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries to receive a rating high enough to win the groups’ support.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
q13fox.com

Oregon company fined $600,000, ordered to pay back WA families targeted by robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
OREGON STATE
MSNBC

Pro-Trump network finally walks back bogus claims of voter fraud

Explore Ohio's Earliest Settlements in Appalachia Ohio. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Columbus: Unsold Never-Driven Cars Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. Savings Pro /. SPONSORED. Two Columbus Banks Paying All Time High Interest Rates (See...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Forest Fires#Ukraine#Mercury#Forest#Oregonians#Opb#Ehrlich
KIRO 7 Seattle

US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department says it will release a report Wednesday that will begin to uncover the truth about the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative last June to investigate the troubled legacy...
EDUCATION
centraloregondaily.com

Another record high for Oregon, Bend gas prices Wednesday

Oregon gas prices hit another all-time high Wednesday, breaking the record it set on Tuesday. And in Central Oregon, the average is even higher. The average for regular unleaded in Oregon is now $4.86, according to AAA. That’s 15 cents higher than a week ago. Prices have increased $1.51 since the same day a year ago.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
Channel 6000

Why is the PNW still cold while the central U.S. sees record heat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
POLITICO

Warren endorses in crowded Oregon primary

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is wading into a crowded Democratic House primary that has pitted the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm against House Democrats’ flagship super PAC. The Massachusetts senator is endorsing state Rep. Andrea Salinas in her bid to become Oregon’s first elected Latina in Congress, joining a...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy