Good Morning, News: Oregon Governor Candidates on Forest Fires, Russia Wants Even More of Ukraine, and the History of "High Class” Abortionist Ruth Barnett

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO