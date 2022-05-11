ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Yoe Golf competes at State Tournament

Cameron Herald
 2 days ago

The Yoe boys golf team improved their score at the UIL state golf tournament Tuesday but fell in the standings. Cameron had a tough day in...

www.cameronherald.com

KXAN

Texas commit wins the 3A 100-meter dash at UIL championships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brenen Thompson, a member of the 2022 Texas Longhorns football recruiting class, won the gold in the Class 3A 100-meter dash at the UIL track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the UT campus. Thompson won the event with a record time of 10.24 seconds. Thompson, who runs for […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Eight Temple Wildcats sign to continue athletic careers in college

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, eight Temple student athletes signed NLI’s as they will continue to play sports in college. Chloe Prentis (Weatherford College Softball) Amaya Benekin (Huston Tillotson University Volleyball) Tristan Cohorn (Kansas Wesleyan University Football) Lyric Biggiers (Ranger College Volleyball) Addison King (McKendree University...
TEMPLE, TX
Cameron Herald

Lady Dogs headed for regional quarterfinals

The Thorndale Lady Dogs softball team took on the Normangee Lady Panthers at Caldwell in the area round of the playoffs. The Lady Dogs swept the Lady Panthers 2-0. Up next for the Lady Dogs will be the Latexo Tigresses in the regional quarterfinals. Game 1 will be in Madisonville on Thursday at 5 p.m., game 2 will be in Mumford at 7 p.m., and if needed, game 3 will be on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Madisonville.
THORNDALE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Aggie Stadium to receive new field

In a special called meeting last Thursday night, the Poteet school board voted unanimously to approve a bid for renovation of the football field at Aggie Stadium. Hellas Construction Company will handle the installation of the new field. The project is predicted to take four weeks to complete. Work is scheduled to begin this week.
POTEET, TX
Cameron Herald

Yoemen sweep Elkhart, set for Troy in area round

The Cameron Yoemen swept the Elkhart Elks in the bi-district round of the playoffs to advance to the area round against the Troy Trojans last week. The Yoemen were set to begin their series with Troy in the area round on Wednesday night in Salado. The results were not available at press time.
CAMERON, TX
Washington Examiner

Kyle Rittenhouse drops big hint he'll attend Texas A&M

Kyle Rittenhouse might be headed to College Station. The 19-year-old posted a picture of himself at Texas A&M University to social media on April 30, appearing happy to be at the school. "I'm thinking about staying," he captioned the post. "ASU has been fun, but becoming an Aggie might be...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texashsfootball.com

Former TXHSFB QB and #1 2024 Prospect Commits to Ohio State

The number one quarterback (by most ranking publications) in the 2024 class is a former Texas high school football player, Dylan Raiola. Raiola is in the headlines for announcing where he will play his college football in 2 years. Dylan Raiola was a quarterback at Burelson high school under Head...
COLUMBUS, OH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Texas ranch offers exotic wildlife, 'grand safari' experience in the Lone Star State

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Approximately 20 miles from Waco, the Blue Hills Ranch in McGregor, Texas is a 150-acre animal sanctuary featuring a number of exotic wildlife species. The location offers guests a 'grand safari' experience and one-on-one animal encounters in the middle of the Lone Star State.
MCGREGOR, TX
Austin Chronicle

MAGAs Win in Lake Travis and Georgetown ISDs

Candidates who campaigned on education issues straight from the Fox News headlines swept Lake Travis ISD and Georgetown ISD school board races Saturday. In Lake Travis ISD, three candidates endorsed and funded by the powerful Lake Travis Families PAC, with help from some players in the Texas GOP political apparatus, came out on top by wide margins. Incumbent Trustees John Aoueille and Kimberly Flasch each retained their seats with 57% and 61% of the more than 10,000 votes cast; newcomer Erin Archer won her open-seat contest, also with 57%. All three opposed masking and vaccine mandates for LTISD students and staff, and promised to crack down on teachers whose lessons skirted too close to the dreaded "critical race theory" now banished from Texas schools by state statute.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
lhindependent.com

LHISD acquires 172 acres for third high school

Liberty Hill Independent School District already has plans to add a second high school scheduled to open in 2025, and now another land purchase by the district has secured a site for a third high school. A 172-acre parcel – known as the Hart Track – located at the intersection...
LIBERTY HILL, TX

