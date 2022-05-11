'Succession' Star James Cromwell Glued Himself To A Starbucks Counter For Vegan Milk Prices

Actor James Cromwell, 82, really doesn't like that Starbucks charges extra for vegan milk - and he's ready to stick to his cause until it changes.

The Succession and Babe star joined a PETA protest inside a Starbucks in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, where he glued his hand to a counter as part of the demonstration.

Cromwell, who plays the stubborn Uncle Ewan in Succession, donned a PETA T-shirt for the protest and held a sign alongside several others.

"Starbucks claims that it wants to be more sustainable, but it discourages customers from choosing sustainable products," he said while reading a statement at the protest, which PETA filmed and posted online.

Cromwell and the other protesters were denouncing Starbucks' policy of charging customers extra money for requesting plant-based milk.

We checked and it costs 80 cents extra to get a steamed almond, soy or oat milk in Manhattan, instead of a drink made with 2% or whole milk.

"This is how you get an animal rights message to STICK!" PETA wrote in its Twitter post about the incident.

James Cromwell joined PETA\u2019s campaign and glued himself to a @Starbucks counter to call on the company to stop charging extra for animal and earth-friendly vegan milks!pic.twitter.com/N9aitSQHSm — PETA (@PETA) 1652210966

Meanwhile, other protesters chanted, "Save the planet, save the cows."

PETA is well-known for its public stunts, and this one got many people talking online.

"James Cromwell rules. I'm into this. Oat milk is a revelation, be kind to animals, character actors: keep being weird," said @julieklausner.

Others questioned why Cromwell would take such a strong stance against an 80-cent surcharge for vegan milk.

"James Cromwell is multi-millionaire... those Starbucks employees that had to put up with his antics are minimum-wage (sic) employees that struggle to pay their rent. Maybe, just maybe James can find a better way to get his point across that doesn't involve harassing poor people," said @Devh79.

"This is activism. Thank you James Cromwell from the cows and the planet," tweeted @ingridnewkirk.

The BBC reports that New York City Police Department arrived at the location of the protest and asked protesters to leave. No arrests were made.

"Customers can customize any beverage on the menu with a non-dairy milk, including soy milk, coconut milk, almond milk, and oatmilk for an additional cost (similar to other beverage customizations such as an additional espresso shot or syrup)," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. "Pricing varies market by market."

ABC reports that Cromwell used a knife to scrape his glued hand off the counter.