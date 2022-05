Megan Stull is the recipient of the 2021 Alumni Service Award. Stull served on the UNI Alumni Board of Directors for a decade, acting as both vice chair and chair of the board. The Alumni Service Award recognizes UNI alumni who have shown long and continuous service to the university and their community. Stull currently serves as the administrative assistant to UNI Vice President of University Advancement Jim Jermier.

