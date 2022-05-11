Informational meeting held for Triway Local’s building project

The village of Millersburg may need to alter a couple of upcoming waterline projects due to the rising cost of supplies. The village’s administrator met with council members this week and explained the cost of underground piping has nearly tripled since plans for the waterline repairs were first introduced just last year. As a result, Administrator Nate Troyer says that based on estimates received last week, the village will not be able to afford both projects, as they currently are. Instead, Troyer says the projects, one involving a waterline on Wooster Road and the other a storm sewer project on North Grant Street, will need to be either scaled back considerably or additional funds will need to be raised for the work to move forward.

MILLERSBURG, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO