Informational meeting held for Triway Local’s building project

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn informational meeting was held on Monday night for the Triway Local School District’s upcoming pre-K...

With rising costs, Millersburg looking at options for waterline projects

The village of Millersburg may need to alter a couple of upcoming waterline projects due to the rising cost of supplies. The village’s administrator met with council members this week and explained the cost of underground piping has nearly tripled since plans for the waterline repairs were first introduced just last year. As a result, Administrator Nate Troyer says that based on estimates received last week, the village will not be able to afford both projects, as they currently are. Instead, Troyer says the projects, one involving a waterline on Wooster Road and the other a storm sewer project on North Grant Street, will need to be either scaled back considerably or additional funds will need to be raised for the work to move forward.
MILLERSBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Invasive worm found in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension service reports that a homeowner in Trumbull County discovered an invasive worm on their lawn last week. The Hammerhead worm not only eats native earthworms which are a benefit to soil, but the Extension Service also says there have been reports that some people are sensitive to the mucus they secrete.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
hudson.oh.us

Hudson Area K Project Underway

Working with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD), Summit County Department of Sanitary Sewer Services (DSSS) secured a $500,000 grant to study and remove the sources of stormwater entering the collection system from private property for the Historic Downtown Area (Area K) of Hudson. This unique study and project represents a cutting-edge approach to the elimination of stormwater entering the collection system.
HUDSON, OH
wqkt.com

Chippewa Local considering options in the wake of levy failures

The Chippewa Local School District is considering its options after voters last week rejected a pair of levy requests. According to the treasurer’s updated version of the district’s five-year forecast, Chippewa Local is now looking at a $2 million deficit by fiscal year 2026. School board members have asked the district’s financial committee to come up with a list of possible cuts and reductions. Another option that is still on the table would have the district going back to the voters for another levy try in November.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton, Area Residents Getting Outside, Seeing Ticks

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With people and their pets spending more time outside, some are seeing ticks. Canton City Public Health says it’s important to inspect your body and also check those animals if you’ve been anywhere that ticks might be found. For example,...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield to Skilken Gold: Yes, your property needs demolished. Do it.

MANSFIELD -- It turns out Skilken Gold officials were right. Their building that once housed the Kingsgate Cinema does need to be torn down. Now the City of Mansfield has ordered that work to be done. The wheels of that May 3 demolition order began rolling with a Richland County...
wtuz.com

New Phila Looking Ahead to Car Wash Property Overhaul

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of New Philadelphia is working towards raising the property that formerly housed the Puritan Car Wash. The property, located at the corner of Bank Lane and Mill Avenue, recently came under city ownership after the structure was purchased and the land was donated by the owner.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Your Radio Place

Local Newspaper announces changes in Print Frequency

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Some changes coming up at a local newspaper. The Daily Jeffersonian, based in Cambridge, will be shifting its emphasis towards digital news. A change in print frequency will begin next month. The newspaper will publish print editions only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, beginning Tuesday, June 14th.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
wqkt.com

FirstEnergy donates more trees to nature preserve in Rittman

FirstEnergy returned to Rittman last week with another large donation of trees for the William J. Robertson Nature Preserve. The Akron-based energy company’s latest gift of roughly 500 trees comes on the heels of a 500-tree donation to the nature preserve last October and a $40,000 gift in December. FirstEnergy says its tree donations, like the ones in Rittman, are a part of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
RITTMAN, OH
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Solon parents raise concerns about students’ mental health

Parents of children in the Solon City School District raised concerns about the mental health of students – partly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – and the district’s response at the May 9 Solon Board of Education meeting. “I am here today to reiterate the growing...
SOLON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio residents have one year left to get Real ID

COLUMBUS — Effective May 3, 2023, the state-issued identification that airline passengers present at Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoints for boarding a commercial airline must be Real ID compliant. TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license, identification card or other acceptable form of identification such as a U.S. passport...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Voluntary recall of Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams

FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio— Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams in Fredericksburg, OH is voluntarily recalling its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam, packaged in 9 oz. glass jars. The recall is due to an undeclared soy allergen found in the Worcestershire Sauce and Hickory Smoke ingredients used in these jams. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a soy allergen. Copies of the label are included below.
FREDERICKSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

