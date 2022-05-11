CV Wins CIF Opener; Nitros, Tornados Finish Season
By Sebastian Moore
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Senior starting pitcher Jameson Ferraro twirled a complete game shutout to help the Crescenta Valley High School varsity baseball team win its CIF-SS Division II first-round playoff game, 2-0, at South Hills High in West Covina on Thursday....
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity boys’ lacrosse team breezed through its CIF-SS Division III first-round game by defeating visiting Downey, 18-6, on Wednesday. No individual statistics were reported to the Glendale News-Press. The Falcons advanced...
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High varsity boys’ swim team won five events and came out on top in the Pacific League finals, edging host Arcadia, 538-528, for the championship. Sean Rho claimed the league title in three...
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. After completing one of the best regular seasons in school history, the Glendale Community College baseball team hosts conference rival College of the Canyons in a Southern California Regional Playoff first round series at noon today at Stengel Field.
First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity boys’ volleyball team was eliminated in the first round of the CIF-SS Division V postseason after falling at Fairmont Prep of Anaheim, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, last Thursday. The Panthers finished the season third...
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Crescenta Valley, Glendale and Hoover high schools sent their varsity boys’ and girls’ track and field teams to compete in the Pacific League finals at Arcadia High School last Thursday. The Falcons boys and girls...
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ lacrosse team was eliminated in the first round of the CIF-SS Division II playoffs after falling to visiting Canyon High of Anaheim, 6-3, on Thursday. Junior captain Haylen Molina...
First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Senior varsity softball team picked up a 10-0 Prep League victory over visiting Polytechnic in its regular-season finale last Wednesday. Freshman Kennedy Taylor allowed two hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts over three...
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity boys’ volleyball team was swept in the second round of the CIF-SS Division II playoffs by visiting Thousand Oaks, 25-22, 25-12, 25-20, on Saturday. Senior Evan Boyle posted 11 kills, three aces and one block, junior Jason Nelson tallied eight kills and sophomore Logan Freemon collected five kills and three blocks.
First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity boys’ tennis team recently edged Village Christian of Sun Valley, 11-7, to clinch a share of the Coastal League championship. The Minutemen carried over that success into the league individual tournament where Jordan Miao and Joshua Im upset Geffen Academy at UCLA’s Jackson SooHoo and Oliver Lewis to reach the doubles competition and then secured a tiebreaker to defeat Villa Christian duo Andrew Das and Karen Shin in the championship match. Nico Engling reached the singles championship but was defeated by a nationally ranked player and teammate Timothy Huang won the consolation match to earn the alternate spot for the CIF-SS Individuals Tournament. The squad, which hosted a CIF playoff match on Wednesday, includes Sean Tang (front, from left), Miao, Eli Su, Im, Laci Szabo and Sawyer Tarampi. Back: Shahe Yerevanian, Matthew Yip, Hayden Geeting, Engling, Victor Qiao, Huang and Jonathan Jo.
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ tennis team includes Daniel Quast (front, from left), Arek Juljian, Andres Renteria, Michael Gayramanyan, Sarkis Mikaelian, Leo Petrosyan and Amari Richardson. Back: Shant Krikorian, Chris Krajian, Eric Gevorgyan, Vince Cajanding, Hayk Avetisyan, James Louie and Sammy Moreno. The Nitros finished the season fifth in the Pacific League with a 5-5 record (6-6 overall).
First published in the May 5 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Flintridge Preparatory School hosted its Casino Royale Benefit on Saturday, April 30, at Vibiana. The “Let’s Bond” theme provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate, connect and raise funds for an important cause, Flintridge Prep’s Global Studies Endowment.
La Mesa Junior High School was put on a “soft lockdown” Thursday after a water gun was mistaken for a real one on a bus headed to the campus. Around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, deputies received reports that a male juvenile was seen throwing a possible firearm into the bushes before entering a bus en route to La Mesa Junior High School in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
First published in the May 5 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Guild of Children’s Hospital welcomed its new 2022 Provisional class at the group’s annual installation tea held at the Annandale Country Club this past month. The guild is currently supporting the associate chairs...
A Glendora man is facing an attempted homicide charge after a Pasadena woman was brought to Huntington Memorial Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The May 4 shooting, which was reported shortly after 1 a.m., left 50-year-old Kisha Berkley in critical condition, police said in a news […]
Long Beach’s food and drink community woke up to learn the news today of the untimely death of pioneering chef Arthur Gonzalez. According to a post on Caring Bridge, Gonzalez suffered a heart attack on Saturday, May 7th at 12:30 AM. Colorado home when it happened. He split his time between his Long Beach New Mexican restaurant Panxa Cocina and Tribe at Riverwalk, in Castle Rock, Colorado. After the sudden heart attack, he fell into a medically induced and natural coma after he underwent two surgeries—one to insert a stint into his right ventricle and another to insert a heart pump on his left side. He was on a ventilator before dying.
An Irvine physical education teacher was arrested this week after he allegedly gave Adderall to players on the football team, officials said. Anthony Fullman, a 30-year-old Foothill Ranch resident, was arrested after he allegedly provided prescription medication to students at Portola High School, the Irvine Police Department said Thursday. Staff at the high school notified […]
First published in the May 7 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Sage Glendale celebrated their first-year anniversary on Tuesday. Staff members attribute its team and culture to the happiness of its residents and families. Community members can schedule a visit, stay for lunch and meet the team to...
